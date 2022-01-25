Tennis, McEnroe: ‘I would like to see Sinner as bad as me. He is ‘the best talent of the decade’

John McEnroe confirms his willingness to collaborate with Jannik Sinner and Riccardo Piatti: “I await their call, I can’t wait. The boy is a sponge and he is with Kyrgios the best talent of the last decade. I would teach him to be a bad boy like me, I would like to see him more rock and more expansive “, said the American in an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’ SINNER-TSITSIPAS, HOW TO SEE THE MATCH ON SKY – BERRETTINI-MONFILS LIVE

Jannik Sinner is about to play the ace in the hole. In the last few days, rumors have increased about who will be the new inclusion in the technical staffalways led by the very confirmed Riccardo Piatti. John McEnroeseven Grand Slams won in singles and tennis legend of the 70s and 80s, on and off the court, has already said he is willing to work with the 20-year-old South Tyrolean, as also confirmed in an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera‘.

“I’m waiting for Piatti’s call to define” “I’m not holding my breath, but I’m waiting for Riccardo to call me to define! He is doing a great job with Jannik. In New York in late August, on a rainy day before the US Open, Jannik came to train at my club. There I spoke with Riccardo, I repeat mine part time willingness to advise the boy, which is one sponge: learn something from each ball, absorb everything, is a extraordinary worker. And then I saw respect in his gaze: not that I’m a legend, but he looked at me with certain eyes “.

“Best talent of the decade with Kyrgios” “With Kyrgios, the best talent of the last decade. She can do everything, she is subtle but she is getting stronger. I had one little perplexity about the character: at first I saw it held back, as if it kept emotions bottled up. But he is learning to free, and use to his advantage, those too. “

“I’d teach Jannik to be a bad boy” “I would like to see him worseI would teach Jannik to be a bad boy like me! I would like to see him more expansive, loud, rock, exactly like the Italian fans are: in my career I have never played in a noisier place than the Foro Italico! Who is emotional and is not ashamed to show it, I like it. I love Medvedev arguing with the public, Zverev when he loses control, Jannik when he screams at the sky, like at the end of the match with De Minaur, also won against the fans. Jannik has an edge because he is willing to do anything to improve. Compared to just six months ago, in fact, he is another player“.