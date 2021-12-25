Tennis, No vax Djokovic will not go to Australia for the ATP Cup. Maybe even the Melbourne Grand Slam

The mystery about the start of the season awaiting world number one Novak Djokovic has not yet been solved. The Serbian tennis player, who has spoken out several times against vaccines and has not yet revealed whether or not he has received anti Covid injections, has not yet confirmed his presence at the Australian Open in Melbourne, scheduled from 17 to 30 January . What is certain is that he will miss the ATP Cup, the tournament for nations scheduled from 1 to 9 January in Sydney. «Novak will not go to the ATP Cup al 99%, ”Said people close to his team. “He is training here in Belgrade, but he has decided to ignore this tournament.” At the beginning of December, it seemed that Djokovic had decided, instead, to go there, suggesting his vaccination against the Coronavirus. To enter Australia you must have done the double dose, or respect a two-week quarantine. Giving up the Australian Open would be no small deal: Djokovic has won the Grand Slam nine times, including the last three editions, and this year he could try to clinch a 21st major title – beating Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. His father Srdjan had declared at the end of November that Djokovic “probably would not have gone”, denouncing “blackmail” by the organizers.

Cover image: EPA / JUANJO MARTIN

