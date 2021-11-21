Tennis, Peng appears in public event pictures in Beijing – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BEIJING, NOV 21 – Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai appeared today at a tennis tournament in Beijing, according to official photos of the event, after international pressure to obtain information on his health.



Peng appears in a blue jacket and white sport pants at the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals, according to photos posted on the official China Open Weibo account. This is Peng’s first public appearance since her sexual abuse allegations were widely censored on the web by China. The two-time Grand Slam doubles champion hadn’t been seen publicly since earlier this month she claimed former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli “forced” her to have sex during an extramarital affair lasting several years. Following a global outcry, including from tennis superstars and the United Nations, Chinese state media reporters have released a barrage of footage purporting to show that all is well for Peng. A video of the event, tweeted by the editor of the Global Times newspaper, Hu Xijin, shows the Chinese tennis player standing in a stadium among a group of guests whose names are announced amid the roar of applause. A reporter from the Global Times tweeted another video showing Peng signing autographs for children in what appears to be the same stadium, before posing for photos with them. (HANDLE).

