Tennis, Peng Shuai is nowhere to be found: “We want justice, not censorship” | News

The former double number 1 disappeared after denouncing the sexual assault by former Chinese prime minister Zhang Gaoli. The WTA takes a stand: “We need an investigation”

#whereispengshuai? It is the hashtag, which has gone viral, due to a disappearance that takes on the contours of a spy novel. From 2 November Peng Shuai, 35, in 2014 number 1 of the doubles ranking after winning Wimbledon and Paris, still number 191, has literally disappeared. That day he had published a post in which he had accused the former deputy premier and former member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Politburo, Zhang Gaoli, of having forced her in the past to have one sexual relationship.

Gaoli is now a 75-year-old retiree, but he was one of the seven most powerful men in the Chinese regime. The whole sports world shook when that post launched on the popular Chinese social network Weibo went public on November 2. Peng Shuai’s denunciation must therefore be inserted in this precise geopolitical context. Since that November 2, the Chinese player no longer gives news of herself. All her profiles and any material related to her on the web have disappeared. The post with the complaint was immediately removed.

“Why did you have to come back to me, take me to your house, force me to have sex with you? I never agreed. I cried all the time. I can’t describe how disgusted I was, now I feel like a walking corpse“The post read that after 20 minutes it was removed by the authorities. That day, the word” tennis “(wangqiu) was also deleted from the Chinese social media platform.

It was the tennis players, Peng’s colleagues, those of today (her profile is still active on the WTA website) and those of yesterday who launched the #whereispengshuai hashtag. A movement that pushed the WTA – the association of players – to take a clear position. Steve Simon, president and CEO of the women’s union, asked and expects “clarity” on the case: “The recent events in China concerning a WTA player, Peng Shuai, are a source of deep concern – reads the text – As a dedicated organization to women, we remain faithful to the principles on which we were founded: equality, opportunity and respect. Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, not censored. His accusation of a former Chinese leader’s conduct involving sexual assault must be treated with the utmost seriousness. In all societies, the behavior that you claim has taken place must be investigated, not forgiven or ignored. We commend Peng Shuai for his remarkable courage and strength in coming forward. Women all over the world are finding their voice so that injustices can be corrected. We expect this issue to be handled properly, which means that the allegations must be fully investigated, fair, transparent and uncensored. Our top and unwavering priority is the health and safety of our players. We are talking so that justice can be done. “