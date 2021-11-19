Tennis player disappeared after the rape allegations, the e-mail appears: “I’m fine”. But the doubts remain

Where is Peng Shuai?

Thousands of people are still asking this on social networks, worried about the fate of the tennis player who disappeared after the accusations of sexual violence directed at Zhang Gaoli, a 75-year-old former vice premier and former member of the Politburo Standing Committee. One of the most powerful men in China.

In the last few hours, the Chinese state TV has released an alleged email in which the champion reassures her about her condition. The English-language broadcaster CGTN of state TV CCTV reported “having learned” that the tennis player “sent an email to Steve Simon, president and CEO of the WTA”, publishing the text. “Regarding the recent news released on the official WTA website, the content has not been confirmed or verified by myself and has been released without my consent,” reads the letter attributed to Peng.

“The news in that statement, including the sexual assault allegation, is not true. I have not disappeared, nor am I in danger. I am resting at home and all is well. Thanks again for taking care of me,” continues the mail, in which the WTA is asked to verify any future declarations and to ask for its consent before publishing them.

But there are many doubts about the veracity of that email. WTA number 1 himself, Steve Simon, expressed “concern” for Peng Shuai’s safety and, in a statement released in the evening, said he doubted official information from China on the matter. “The statement released by the Chinese state media regarding Peng Shuai only adds to my concern for his safety,” he wrote. “I find it very hard to believe that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or believe what is attributed to her. She showed incredible courage in describing the sexual assault allegation against a former Chinese government leader. WTA and the rest of the world need verifiable and independent proof that you are safe. I have tried several times to contact you in various ways, but with no luck. ”

The 35-year-old former world number one in doubles accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli on social media for forcing her to have sex before making her his mistress. This allegation was briefly posted on November 2 on the tennis player’s official Weibo account (a Chinese equivalent of Twitter). As of November 4, China had blocked any reference to this message attributed to Peng Shuai, of which there has been no news since then.

