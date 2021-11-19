tennis player missing in China, an extreme move? – Free Daily





The case of Peng Shuai continues to be discussed. In recent days the news of the e-mail sent by the former Chinese tennis player to the WTA had arrived, which however left the international association many doubts about its effective validity. While the sportswoman – who recently denounced being sexually assaulted by the former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli – has not been news for days. Thus the Women’s Tennis Association, which brings together professional tennis players from all over the world, is ready to stop all its scheduled tournaments in China, if no light is shed on the fate of Shuai.





Wta CEO Simon warns China

This was underlined by the CEO of the WTA, Steve Simon, in an interview with CNN, questioning the carrying out of the 10 events scheduled in China in 2022 for a value of tens of millions of dollars. “We are at a crossroads of our relationship with China and of our activity there”, said the CEO, after the publication of the email attributed to Peng herself, in which the former Chinese star explains that he “feels good” and that “the his allegations are not true. ” A text which, however, nobody believes: “I have a hard time believing that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or believing what is attributed to her,” said Simon, saying he was ready to stop “our business” in China and “to face all the resulting complications because this is certainly more important than business”.





The accusations against the deputy premier launched on Weibo

The former Chinese tennis player’s complaint against former vice premier Zhang Gaoli, who retired from politics in 2018, came from the tennis player’s Weibo account, censored within minutes, but not before users of the most popular social network in China had started to comment on the allegations: “This is exactly why the feminist movement is seen as a threat to the communist government,” commented Leta Hong Fincher, author of the essay ‘Betraying Big Brother’ on feminism in China, quoted from the Washington Post.



