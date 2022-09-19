Tennis player Thomas Patton advances to the next phase of the Darwin tournament

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) is the governing body of world tennis. (Infobae)

Thomas PattonAustralian won in the qualifying round of the tournament of Darwin by 6-2 and 6-1 a jesse delaneyAustralian tennis player After this result, we will see the player in the next round of the tournament Darwin.

the tournament of Darwin (ITF Australia F10) includes a preliminary phase in which the players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain the highest possible points to enter the official championship with the rest of the applicants. A total of 63 players participate in it specifically. Likewise, it takes place between September 18 and 25 on an outdoor hard court.

Tennis, a great sport

Tennis is considered a classic sport. Every year, four tournaments (the so-called ‘Grand Slams’) gather the world’s attention: the season begins with the Australian Opencontinue with the clay track of Roland Garrostravels to London with the celebration of Wimbledon and ends in the USA with the US Open.

Throughout the rest of the year, players continue to compete around the world completing seasons on the various surfaces: hard or fast track, clay either herb.

Tennis was born in Europe at the end of the 18th century and since 1926 it is a professional sport, date on which the tour was created. It was especially popular with the wealthy classes in English-speaking countries, but today it is a global sport. It’s divided in two categories: the men’s (ATP) and the women’s (WTA) competition.

ATP

The ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) is the association of professional tennis players that brings together players from all over the world in the men’s category.

The ATP tour organizes several tournaments throughout the year: ATP Masters 1000 (where the winner of the tournament will get 1000 points to add to the ATP ranking), ATP 500 and ATP 250. Below these tournaments, on a lower step, is the ATP Challenger Tour, where the future stars of world tennis fight. In addition, he also handles the Grand Slams.

The fight to be the best in history continues in the men’s category. The Spanish Rafael Nadalthe Serbian Novak Djokovic and the swiss Roger Federer compete to break all records and add the largest number of Grand Slams. The three players are often referred to as ‘Big Three‘ versus the new generations or ‘Next Gen’.

These future tennis stars have entered the global tennis circuit with a bang, as in the case of the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipasfrom Italian Matteo Berrettinithe German alexander zverev or the russians Medvedev Y rublev.

Novak Djokovic currently holds the record for weeks at number 1 of the ATP rankings, closely followed by Roger Federer, the legendary American player Pete Sampras, Iván Lendl and Jimmy Connors.

WTA

The WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) was created in 1973 by the famous former tennis player billie jean king. The Californian won 39 Grand Slam titles during her active career and is a benchmark and icon in the world of tennis.

Currently, there are many women’s tennis players who compete to stay at the top of the world tennis elite and surpass Stefanie Graff or Serena Williams. Players like the Polish Iga Świątek (champion of Roland Garros in 2021), the Greek Maria Sakkar either Paula Badosa (the first Spanish winner of Indian Wells) are fighting to stay in the top 10 of the WTA ranking.

In the year 2022, the Australian tennis player Asleigh Barty announced his final retirement from tennis and ended an impressive career with several Grand Slams behind him. Now it is the turn of the other players to take over from him and become number 1.

Keep reading:

More news

Note Source: Narrative