Tennis player Thomas Patton beats Liam Puttergill in the qualifying round

the australian Thomas Patton won in the qualifying round of the tournament Darwin by 6-3 and 6-4 a Liam PuttergillAustralian tennis player After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to be able to participate in the tournament. Darwin.

During the match, the Australian tennis player managed to break his rival’s serve 3 times, had a 74% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and achieved 74% of the points on serve. As for the Australian player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve on one occasion, achieved 60% effectiveness, made 7 double faults and won 54% of the points on serve.

in the tournament of Darwin (ITF Australia F9) there is previously a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest ranking face each other to get the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the applicants. In this particular phase, a total of 56 tennis players face each other. Likewise, it takes place between September 11 and 18 on an outdoor hard court.

