Tennis player Thomas Patton passes the round of the Darwin tournament

Thomas PattonAustralian gave the surprise by winning in the qualifying round of the tournament of Darwin by 7-6, 2-6 and 13-11 to the australian player Tomislav Edward Papac. With this victory, the Australian adds new points to his ranking to enter the tournament of Darwin.

the tournament of Darwin (ITF Australia F9) has a preliminary access phase that tennis players with a lower ranking have to pass to participate in the official tournament. Specifically, at this stage of the competition a total of 30 players face each other. In addition, it is held from September 11 to 18 on an outdoor hard court.

Tennis, a sport much loved by the public

Tennis is considered a classic sport. Every year, four tournaments (the so-called ‘Grand Slams’) concentrate all the world’s attention: the season begins with the Australian Opento continue with the clay track of Roland Garrosthen travels to London with the celebration of Wimbledon and finally closes in the United States with the US Open.

In the rest of the year, players continue to play around the world completing seasons on the different surfaces: hard or fast track, clay either herb.

Tennis was born in Europe at the end of the 18th century and since 1926 it is a professional sport, date on which the tour was created. It was especially popular with the wealthy classes in English-speaking countries, but today it is a global sport. It’s divided in two categories: the men’s (ATP) and the women’s (WTA) competition.

ATP

The ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) is the association of professional tennis players that brings together players from all over the world in the men’s category.

The ATP tour organizes several tournaments throughout the year: ATP Masters 1000 (where the winner of the tournament will get 1000 points to add to the ATP ranking), ATP 500 and ATP 250. Below these tournaments, on a lower step, is the ATP Challenger Tour, where the future stars of world tennis fight. In addition, he also handles the Grand Slams.

The fight to be the best in history is still active in the men’s category. The Spanish Rafael Nadalthe Serbian Novak Djokovic and the swiss Roger Federer compete to break all records and add the largest number of Grand Slams. The three players are commonly referred to as ‘Big Three‘ versus the new generations or ‘Next Gen’.

These possible future tennis stars have entered the global tennis circuit with a bang, as in the case of the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipasfrom Italian Matteo Berrettinithe German alexander zverev or the russians Medvedev Y rublev.

Novak Djokovic currently holds the record for weeks at number 1 of the ATP rankings, closely followed by Roger Federer, the legendary American player Pete Sampras, Iván Lendl and Jimmy Connors.

WTA

The WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) was created in 1973 by the famous former tennis player billie jean king. The Californian won 39 Grand Slam titles during her active career and is an icon in the world of tennis.

Currently, there are many tennis players in the women’s category who compete to stay at the top of the world tennis elite and surpass Stefanie Graff or Serena Williams. Players like the Polish Iga Świątek (champion of Roland Garros in 2021), the Greek Maria Sakkar either Paula Badosa (the first Spanish winner of Indian Wells) are fighting to stay in the top 10 of the WTA ranking.

In the year 2022, the Australian tennis player Asleigh Barty announced his final retirement from tennis and ended an impressive career with several Grand Slams behind him. Now is the time for the other players to take over and become number 1.

