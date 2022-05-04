Tennis: Rafael Nadal asks to let him see Real Madrid in the Champions League

ANDthe number four in the world in the ATP ranking, Rafael Nadalwill debut on Wednesday at the Madrid Masters 1000 in the second round of the tournament, but before that he had a special order for the organization of the contest.

Nadal asked Feliciano López, director of the tournament madridista, not playing at the same time as the development of the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Nadal is a fervent Merengue painting fanand was even present at the weekend in the game in which the Madrid was crowned in LaLiga by defeating Espanyol 4-0 to give the initial kick of the meeting, and later he stayed in the box area to see the development of the meeting.

“Rafa likes to play during the day in Madrid, since the ball hits him higher, and with the Champions League semi-final he asked us not to play at the same time than the game”, López assured in statements to El Larguero, so the Manacorí’s presentation will be on Wednesday afternoon, Spanish time.

Nadal’s intention is even go back to the Santiago Bernabéu to witness the match in which Madrid seeks a comeback against the team led by Pep Guardiola.

It is rumored that Nadal would not go alone, since his colleague and compatriot Carlos AlcarazI would also go to see the meeting that is 3-4 in favor of Manchester City.

Nadal will play in the second round of the fourth Masters 1000 of the season against the winner between Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic and Kazakh Alexander Bublik.

Despite arriving just before preparation and being difficult, I really want to play and play at home since the opportunities are few.

To try to do it in the best possible way See you in Madrid pic.twitter.com/tiD5m6lWle ? Rafael Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 26, 2022

Nadal is third in seeding, and advanced bye to the second round of the Madrid tournament, while Alcaraz, seeded seventh, will also play in the second round against Georgia, Nikoloz Basilashviliwho beat Italian Fabio Fognini 7-5, 6-4.