Tennis, Sinner and Berrettini training together in Sydney

Two hours on the pitch under the guidance of their respective coaches in view of the ATP Cup. Santopadre: “They worked very well. Matteo is ready”. Russia decimated, Austria gives way to France

From Davis to the Atp Cup, this time hopefully together until the end. Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner, the two top 10 Italians, trained together on the central pitch in Sydney where they will take the field from January 2nd against Australia. Under the eyes of Vincenzo Santopadre, captain of the Italy team, and Riccardo Piatti, creator of the Jannik phenomenon, the two worked intensely for two hours: “They did an excellent training – said Vincenzo Santopadre -, and we will repeat tomorrow. climate is good, Matteo is very well and there is a great desire to get back into the game “. The team is not yet complete: “Simone Bolelli also arrived during the day – concluded the coach – and tomorrow Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Sonego will also arrive, so we will be ready”.

How many withdrawals – Meanwhile, the Atp Cup field loses some valuable pieces. In the Italian group, without Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak, Austria is forced to retire due to the absence of at least one player in the squad among the top 250 in the world. In place of the Austrians, France enters with Ugo Humbert, Arthur Rinderknech, Roger-Vasselin and Fabrice Martin. There is no Benoit Paire, again positive at Covid and locked in the room on the verge of a nervous breakdown.

The reigning champion Russia and fresh from triumph in Davis, shows up only with Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev is still in Barcelona stopped by the positivity at Covid contracted in Abu Dhabi, now a full-blown outbreak with his 9 positives from the Mubadala Championship. Also absent are Karen Khachanov and Aslan Karatsev, who is also positive for coronavirus like Donskoy. The group will be formed by the number 2 in the world, Roman Safiullin and Evgeny Karlovskiy.

