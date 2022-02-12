Tennis – Sinner and coach Piatti close to farewell: the announcement in days? Meanwhile, Marseille also jumps

Days of waiting and reflection for Jannik Sinner. After the forfeit in Rotterdam post covid, the blue player will also miss the tournament of Marseille which will take place from 14 to 20 February on the hard court Palais des Sports Marseille. Sinner is not yet in shape and should return to Dubai in the second half of February for the ATP 500 where there will also be the expected return of Novak Djokovic who was unable to compete in the Australian Open recently. That said, the most important news concerns that of Sinner’s coach. Second Sky Sportsin fact, the 20-year-old from San Candido would have separated from his historic coach Riccardo Piatti who had been following him for 8 years now.

No misunderstandings or quarrels, but only Sinner’s desire to make a change after the work he did with Piatti. Sky Sports points out that the decision was made during the Australian Open and that, therefore, everything will be made official in the next few days. During the Australian Grand Slam he had even approached John McEnroe as a new coach, but only in a “part time” version. This has not gone ahead and, at the moment, the profile of who will take Piatti’s place is unknown.

