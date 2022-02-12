Tennis, Sinner-Piatti crisis, the reasons for the breakup

The player and the team had a meeting on February 8, but the situation has precipitated: planning, costs, and calendar among the reasons for the crisis

February 8, the day when the great crisis with coach Riccardo Piatti would begin. The appointment between Jannik Sinner and the team to define programming and preparation has turned into what could be called the beginning of the end of the idyll between the 20-year-old talent and the technician-mentor who raised him almost like a father. A break that came quickly, right after Jannik’s post Australian Open holiday.

The initial idea – After the commitments of the Atp Finals and Davis Cup in November, the preparation period for the new season would have been too short, which is why Piatti had announced that the real off season of the South Tyrolean would take place after the first Slam of the season. For this it was possible that Jannik would have skipped Rotterdam, Marseille and Dubai, to show up directly in Bratislava for Davis against Slovakia and from there fly to the United States for the two Atp Masters 1000 and on hardcourt. Two important tournaments, especially for the final that Sinner was supposed to defend in Miami.

After Covid – Shortly before returning from Australia, the player tested positive at Covid, and once negative, he returned to Italy and dedicated himself to a few days of family vacation, in Sesto Pusteria. The best way to recharge, as Sinner always says, who particularly loves contact with nature. On his return, instead of starting with the preparation together with Piatti, Dalibor Sirola and Claudio Zimaglia, Sinner would have expressed doubts about the programs, putting the whole team on standby. Andrea Volpini, who usually follows Jannik in tournaments in the absence of Piatti, flew to Dubai to follow Marta Kostyuk, a sign that he may already have another project to pursue.

The requests – A pause for reflection would have been the request of Sinner, who would have chosen to train alone in Monte Carlo. Since that 8th February, between Bordighera and Montecarlo there has been a continuous succession of meetings between the coach and the managerial staff of Sinner. Meanwhile, Jannik is continuing to prepare for the ATP 500 in Dubai, which will start on 21 February. Together with him there is always Simone Vagnozzi, former coach of Cecchinato and Travaglia, a great friend of Alex Vittur, Jannik’s advisor. Together with them an athletic trainer who is not the loyal Sirola. It seems that after the bad defeat in the three sets in the quarter-finals against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Sinner complained about various aspects of the organization, of a technical level that he said was not sufficient, of the management costs of the team and also of some interviews released. by the coach. All aspects on which it seems that the team would have been willing to go to meet him. The idea of ​​the supercoach was also shared by Piatti, who would have thought of an entry in a couple of years anyway. They had made several names, from Becker to Norman, but nothing had yet been defined.

The next few hours – Between today and tomorrow, the last meetings between the technical and managerial staff and the player will close the matter. The will is to have a clear situation before leaving for Dubai, probably on Tuesday or Wednesday. This could be a pause for reflection or a complete breakup. Meanwhile, it is possible that Davis’ captain, Filippo Volandri, will be able to go to Monte Carlo in the next few hours to better understand the situation and talk to Sinner and Vagnozzi. Meanwhile, for Sinner’s possible new coach, should the situation be incurable, the name of Magnus Norman is mentioned, the Swede for years with Stan Wawrinka, assisted by the same management of the South Tyrolean.

February 12, 2022 (change February 12, 2022 | 19:53)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link