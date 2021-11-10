Tennis Stockholm, Sinner beaten by Murray: out of the top 10

Jannik beaten 7-6 6-3 by the Scotsman. Now arithmetically he is out of the top 10, surpassed by Aliassime. But there is still hope …

Nothing to do for Jannik Sinner. The crossing in Stockholm against Andy Murray was “fatal” and the South Tyrolean, beaten in two sets 7-6 6-3 by the Scotsman, lost his position in the top 10. Blame the scoring system for which between points to climb the 2019 and 2020 and points that enter, his debut exit costs him 245 points. Felix Auger Aliassime, his direct rival for the top 10, will not expire points so he already starts with an advantage of about 110 points and then it will be necessary to see how far the Canadian will go in the tournament.

Speeches that are valid, of course, if Sinner’s season were definitively closed because, if instead he were to enter the Finals for the resignation of someone, he would have the opportunity to earn more points. A single win in the Nitto Finals group is worth 200, for example. Apart from the abacus, however, Jannik has been out of the top 10 in the world since Monday (or from now on in the live ranking).

Vavassori greets – In the early afternoon Andrea Vavassori’s tournament ended in the second round: the 26-year-old from Turin, n.289 in the ranking, after passing the qualifications and celebrating his first match in an ATP main draw thanks to the success of the Russian Pavel Kotov, n .271 of the ranking, also qualified, lost 7-6 (1) 6-1 to Denis Shapovalov, n.18 of the world who defends the title in Sweden.

November 10 – 9:03 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link