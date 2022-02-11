Tennis, the paths of Jannik Sinner and Riccardo Piatti are about to divide. The indiscretion of SkySport – OA Sport

News that comes like a bolt from the blue, the paths of Jannik Sinner and his historic coach Riccardo Piatti are about to divide. The decision to end the professional relationship that had lasted for more than eight years, seems to have matured at the beginning of the season, during the tournaments played in Australia, as reported by Sky Sports.

In recent months, numerous rumors had arisen regarding a possible addition of a figure within the staff of the Italian tennis player. There was even talk of John McEnroe, who had also publicly given his availability, but there did not seem to be any signs pointing towards a separation between the two.

The news comes while the South Tyrolean tennis player is “stopped in the pits” due to a positive covid which forced him to skip the Rotterdam tournament first and then the Marseille one. Two absences that will not cause his exit from the top 10 of the ATP ranking, a goal reached last November just as planned by the Sinner-Piatti duo at the beginning of the season.

The two will communicate the official status of the news in the coming days, after also discussing the last details. What is certain is that the separation took place in a “civil” way, without any triggering or breaking episode. There is no news for now on who could be the new technician following Sinner.

Photo: LaPresse