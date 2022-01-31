Tennis, the world applauds Nadal, elegy of the ‘Martian’ – Sport

Rafa Nadal in the history of tennis drives the world crazy, with praise and applause to peel your hands. From the Spanish Royals to Prime Minister Sanchez, from rival-friends Federer and Djokovic, passing through the entire international press, it is the day of the elegy of a champion capable of winning beyond fatigue and age. In practice, a “Martian”, as L’Equipe defined him. A tribute to the legend, before the winner, which began even before the final result in Melbourne was determined, as evidenced by Marc Marquez’s tweet, yesterday with the game in progress: “I had breakfast with Rafa and I’m having lunch with Rafa, what madness “

The second triumph at the Australian Open, at the age of 35, launches the Majorcan into the Olympus of sport with 21 Slams to his credit with the awareness that true champions never get old. And in the aftermath of the feat, the foreign press certainly did not miss the appeal with the celebration of the number five in the world: “Il Marziano”, is the headline of the French sports newspaper L’Equipe which dedicates the entire front page to him, while the Spaniard Marca comes out with a special entitled ‘Twenty-one’, made up of images of Grand Slam victories with the words: “When they tell you that something is impossible, think of Rafa”. “Il Most grande” is the title chosen by the other Iberian sports newspaper AS while El Mundo Deportivo is sure: “It is the number one in history”.

The English press is also enthusiastic: the Daily Express describes Spanish as “the greatest of all time”. “His body creaks, his desire for victory remains unchanged,” points out The Guardian. For the German Bild, Nadal is “a tennis giant”, who was thinking of quitting only in the autumn and is now celebrating a new triumph.

Among the first to congratulate the Manacor champion yesterday were Real Madrid and Atletico, all of Spanish sport as a whole, and above all rivals like Federer (“a great friend, with a huge ethic of fatigue” ) and Djokovic. To dignify the elegy, the tweets of the Royal House (“Rafa, we are at a loss for words: there are no obstacles for those who have no limits”) and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. But to reveal how everyone was enchanted by the legend, even before the final result, is the tweet of Marc Marquez, motorcycling champion: “Hp had breakfast with Rafa – wrote the Honda rider – and I’m always having lunch now with Rafa, what madness. I find myself in a similar situation, and I take it as a reference on a personal level: I hope to be able to do what he did “.