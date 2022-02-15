Tennis – Who is Magnus Norman: the coach who will have to lead Sinner to win a Grand Slam (as done with Wawrinka)

It’s already finished. After the indiscretion of a few days ago, the collaboration between the tennis player ended Jannik Sinner and his coach Riccardo Piatti who had been working together for about 8 years. The relationship was abruptly ended after the elimination in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, with the Bolzano player coming out at the hands of Tsitsipas with a clear 3-0. There was already talk of super coach to join Piatti, but Sinner wanted to close completely with his, now ex, coach. There are many points in disagreement between the two, as reported by Corriere della Serafrom scheduling tournaments to play at Tokyo waiver for the last Olympics. Now an irremediable relationship. And now?

Vagnozzi will follow Sinner (for now)

For the next tournaments he will be joined by Simone Vagnozzi who was already part of his technical staff and with whom he trained in Montecarlo. He will “accompany” him to his recovery, at the Dubai tournament, ATP 500 where Djokovic will also make his debut. Vagnozzi, a technician from the Marche region, who did a great job with Marco Cecchinatowhen the Sicilian reached the semifinal of Roland Garros in 2018 and its best ranking (n ° 16 in the world). He will follow him throughout the ‘American’ season with the Master 1000 from overseas, before the arrival of the Super coach.

Tennis Sinner, how does the angle change without Piatti: Norman in the new staff? YESTERDAY AT 09:59

Sinner attacks, Tsitsipas invents the number: what a passer-by of the Greek

Magic Sinner! Passer-by running like a scream, Tsitsipas pierced

Who is Magnus Norman

The Super coach there will be and will be Magnus Normanformer Swedish tennis player who ended his career in 2004. In his palmarès there is a Davis Cup in 1998, the 2nd place in the world ranking, and he played a final of Roland Garros in 2000 when he lost in four sets to the Brazilian Gustavo Kuerten. Norman has been the coach of Robin Söderlingwith the Swede who played two Roland Garros finals in 2009 and 2010. Then passed with Wawrinkathe Swiss changed gears by winning three Grand Slams between 2014 and 2016: the Australian Open in 2014, Roland Garros in 2015 and the US Open in 2016.

Magnus Norman in training with Stan Wawrinka Credit Photo Getty Images

What Wawrinka said about Norman

From 2020 Norman is no longer the coach of Wawrinka, but the Swiss did not fail to greet his coach for the great results achieved in recent years. Among these also the 3rd place in the ATP ranking.

I want to publicly thank him for all his hard work, dedication and commitment in making me a better player over the years. Winning 3 Grand Slams was a life-changing experience and I couldn’t have done it without him. I wish him all the best for the next chapter in his life! We have reached the pinnacle of this sport together and I want to thank him for helping me win everything I’ve always dreamed of winning. He has been a great coach, friend and mentor and will always be a close friend

Sinner’s is not a “wonderful tournament”: he has to grow

Tennis Sinner and coach Piatti close to farewell: the announcement in days? 11/02/2022 at 19:10