Tennis – Who is Magnus Norman: the coach who will have to lead Sinner to win a Grand Slam (as done with Wawrinka)

YESTERDAY AT 09:59
Who is Magnus Norman
The Super coach there will be and will be Magnus Normanformer Swedish tennis player who ended his career in 2004. In his palmarès there is a Davis Cup in 1998, the 2nd place in the world ranking, and he played a final of Roland Garros in 2000 when he lost in four sets to the Brazilian Gustavo Kuerten. Norman has been the coach of Robin Söderlingwith the Swede who played two Roland Garros finals in 2009 and 2010. Then passed with Wawrinkathe Swiss changed gears by winning three Grand Slams between 2014 and 2016: the Australian Open in 2014, Roland Garros in 2015 and the US Open in 2016.
What Wawrinka said about Norman
From 2020 Norman is no longer the coach of Wawrinka, but the Swiss did not fail to greet his coach for the great results achieved in recent years. Among these also the 3rd place in the ATP ranking.
I want to publicly thank him for all his hard work, dedication and commitment in making me a better player over the years. Winning 3 Grand Slams was a life-changing experience and I couldn’t have done it without him. I wish him all the best for the next chapter in his life! We have reached the pinnacle of this sport together and I want to thank him for helping me win everything I’ve always dreamed of winning. He has been a great coach, friend and mentor and will always be a close friend
