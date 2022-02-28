Tenoch Huerta attacks Mexican soap operas

Even though Tenoch Huerta is one of the most recognized Mexican actors, he is also one of the most controversial, since often creates controversy with his statements and the messages you post on social media.

Like the one he recently shared on his official Twitter account, where lashed out at Mexican soap operas and the actors who appear in them.

Huerta published the fragment of an interview that they did to him for a digital medium, in which he assured that heMexican productions have nothing to offer you to society: “I don’t like soap operas, I feel that, in terms of talent, stories, narrative, they have nothing to offer me, and I have nothing to offer soap operasyes,” he said.

As if this were not enough, Tenoch finished off his words, leaving open the possibility that at some point he could venture into a melodrama, as long as “hunger wins”: “Don’t misunderstand me, in one of those something is done in which my talent and actor’s profile fit or simply make me hungry”he wrote ironically.

In addition, the actor sent a strong message to one of the largest streaming companies, Netflix and asked to include dark-skinned people in their castsbecause he considers it an act of discrimination.

“To all content producers in Mexico. ENOUGH of speeches of whiteness, of making dark skin invisible. We are the majority, but you are ashamed to live in a brown country, but the privileges that are conferred here do not bother you, right?”he pointed.