Tenrai will include the complete Kabuto set and a pose – Nerd4.life

343 Industries announced a series of changes for the event pass from Fracture: Tenrai, which will be available again on January 4, 2022, thanks to which players will be able to obtain the Kabuto full armor set and a pose.

Despite the criticisms leveled at Halo Infinite’s multiplayer progression system, the guys at 343 Industries in recent weeks have been very receptive to player feedback and are trying to improve various aspects of the game. We recently saw the introduction of new playlists for multiplayer, accompanied by changes for the challenges of the Battle Pass, now much less frustrating than in the past.

Among the changes announced during a recent stream, the developers have revealed that they will replace the XP Boosts and challenge modifiers of the Fracture: Tenrai pass with the complete Kabuto set and an exclusive pose. 343i also promised more event challenges, to ensure consistent progression for all players throughout the Fracture: Tenrai course.

Halo Infinite

343 Industries admitted that the Yoroi armor shown with the Halo Infinite multiplayer promotional material was an internal error and that the studio’s intention is to clearly specify when a content is free or not. The developers are also analyzing feedback and looking for ways to improve the quality of both free and paid cosmetics.

Staying on the subject, a new update is available for Halo Infinite that aims to solve the problems related to the Quick Resume function of the Xbox Series X and S.