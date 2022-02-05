Tens of thousands of dead fish ended up in the sea off the French coast

On Thursday, tens of thousands of dead fish that had been caught by the Dutch fishing vessel FV Margiris, the second largest in the world, ended up in the Atlantic Ocean, off the French coast, in the north of the Bay of Biscay. At the moment it is not clear what exactly happened: the images released by the Sea Shepherd activists show a huge floating expanse of dead fish – mainly blue whiting, similar to cod – that has occupied an area of ​​about 3 thousand square meters. According to Sea Shepherd, more than 100,000 fish ended up in the sea.

Voilà ce qui se passe en ce moment dans le golfe de Gascogne au large de La Rochelle. Quatre navires-usines opèrent dans la zone, dont le Margiris, le deuxième plus grand chalutier du monde (banni en Australie). pic.twitter.com/nA64Fm7VlC – Sea Shepherd France (@SeaShepherdFran) February 3, 2022

The Pelagic Freezer-Trawler Association, the organization representing the trawler, said the accident was caused by the rupture of the trawling net, which it called a “very rare” event.

According to Sea Shepherd France, however, the fishing boat may have decided to get rid of some of the fish caught accidentally and not very profitable for commercial purposes, throwing them back into the sea so as not to affect the fishing quotas allocated. This practice, he recalled Reutersis prohibited by European Union regulations.

French Minister for Maritime Affairs Annick Girardin called the incident “disconcerting” and ordered an investigation to be launched.