tens of thousands of people without electricity and transport in chaos – PHOTOS and VIDEO

At least 59,000 homes and businesses they ran out of electricity when the storm Barra has reached theIreland, bringing heavy rains and violent winds. It snows in the north-west of the country. The National Meteorological Service, Met Éireann, said the storm, which also affects the UK, could be life-threatening.

A gust of wind reported 157km / h at Fastnet Lighthouse, on the coast of Cork, Ireland. Power outages have been reported in Cork, Kerry, Dublin and Limerick counties and citizens of three West Coast counties are advised to stay indoors. The floods in Cork and Kerry they have made several roads impassable due to water or fallen trees. The storm also coincided with high tide in Cork City, with floodwaters flowing through South Mall from docks along the River Lee in Morrison’s Island.

At least 23 properties in Bantry, County Cork were flooded. The Kerry County Council says some roads in Kenmare along the N71 are impassable due to the floods. Floods also reported in Limerick and Galway.

A rare red weather alert was in place in counties Cork, Kerry and Clare and orange alerts were issued for Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo, Wexford, Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath. Schools in 12 counties, subject to red and orange alerts, have been advised to close, while Aer Lingus has canceled all flights in and out of Cork with some services disrupted in Dublin. At Dublin Airport, a 9:00 am flight to Newark and an Air France service to Paris have been canceled. A Delta Airlines flight from New York to Dublin was forced to divert to Amsterdam after failing to land twice due to strong winds. A spokesperson for the DAA said there are almost gusts of wind at the moment 90km / h at Dublin Airport. At Shannon Airport, Aer Lingus services to and from Heathrow Airport scheduled for this afternoon have been canceled.

Bus Éireann announced that school transport services in counties covered by the red and orange alerts have also been canceled, while all services in Cork, Kerry and Clare have been temporarily suspended.

In UK, the Environment Agency has issued three flood warnings for the south coast of England. Yellow warnings for snow were in place in the north of England and Scotland, with blizzards and snowfalls of up to 20cm causing treacherous conditions on roads at higher altitudes, said the Met Office, the UK’s national weather service. .

Storm Barra will bring gusts of wind up to 130km / h, planned on the west coasts of England and Wales. “This means that we will have particularly high waves, so there is a potential risk to life in these areas “, said Annie Shuttleworth, a meteorologist at the Met Office. In the innermost areas of the country, on the other hand, gusts of up to 80km / h are expected “which could cause disruptions to travel and potential road closures, delays for trains and ferries “Shuttleworth added, also mentioning potential damage to buildings.

Aidan McGivern, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said the gusts and impact of Storm Barra would be “one step lower”Compared to Storm Arwen, which led to widespread blackouts on November 26. Ice is expected overnight in parts of the UK and the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for potentially dangerous driving conditions in West Scotland and North West England.

