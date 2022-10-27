Tense moment live: they tried to assault a journalist who was reporting on the Copa Libertadores final

The coverage of the journalist of the Ecuadorian television network Teleamazonas, Vanessa Roblesabout security operative that was taking place in the organization of the Copa Libertadores final it ended in the worst way suffer an attempted robbery in full transmission.

This Tuesday morning, the chronicler approached the Monumental Stadium, north of Guayaquil, stood in front of the camera to talk about the operation that was going to be implemented in the duel between the Athletico Paranaense and Flamengo, and in a matter of seconds the situation became extremely tense.

“Dude, we’re live. Are you going to rob us while we’re live?”the journalist asked the criminals who approached the place on a motorcycle, while the cameraman captured all the movements.

PERIODISTA was assaulted while broadcasting live

Automatically, and realizing that they were appearing on every television that had tuned in to the programthe thieves desisted in their actions, turned around and escaped. The escape was filmed by the channel’s cameras.

Minutes later, and after having overcome that tense moment, the host of the program, Luis Antonio, returned to the mobile to speak directly with the victims. “Was the person who was on the motorcycle when the robbers fled a policeman or a common citizen?” She asked him about the last stretch of the filming where It was possible to see how she asked another motorcyclist to chase the criminals.

“Yes, fortunately it was a policeman,” Robles replied, adding: “The motorcycle, which seems to have been private, luckily it appeared a few seconds after the subjects arrived, and what they did was turn around and head towards the Barcelona bridge. All the people who passed by here told us without exaggeration: ‘Girl, be careful, they can rob you’”.

The criminals fled when they saw that the transmission was going live

Subsequently, the production of the newscast contacted the Minister of Sports, Sebastián Palacios, who stated that despite what had happened, the security of the event that will take place on October 29 is guaranteed.

At the same time, he affirmed that they have long devised a security and contingency plan together with Conmebol and the Ministry of the Interior: “That means that we have reduced all the possibilities that there are criminal acts “.

It is estimated that the city of Guayaquil will receive at least 50 thousand fans, which will attend the Monumental Stadium to witness the final of the Copa Libertadores. In this framework, the corresponding authorities affirmed that a police force of 10,000 troops will be made available, in addition to another 500 professionals from the Armed Forces.

Keep reading

The qualifiers for the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana 2023 were defined by the Annual Table of the Argentine tournament

The complete fixture of the Qatar 2022 World Cup: days, times and stadiums of all the matches

The World Cup landed in Argentina: how and when it can be visited