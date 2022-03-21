Tense moment! Yuridia’s fan circumvents the security at her concert and snatches her microphone | VIDEO

Yuridia is one of the few voices of the reality show “The academy” that managed to stand out and remains as the favorites in the public, as it was demonstrated in her last concert where a young woman did everything to be able to reach her and, later, snatch her microphone.

The singer performed this weekend in Culiacán, Sinaloa, with great success; However, it was during her interpretation of “I already forgot” that a young woman circumvented her security to run to where Yuridia was and be able to hug her.

Although Yuridia was scared when a security subject stopped the young woman before she could approach her, later the singer approached to sing part of the song together while the fan did not stop recording the moment.

However, the young woman was the target of criticism as some pointed out the way in which she snatched Yuridia’s microphone and stood alone in the middle of the stage to sing. “I did not like her because it seemed that she just wanted to show off” and “Linda Yuridia, lucida la chava”, were some of the comments.

Yuridia arrives at the Mexican regional

The interpreter of “Amigos no por favor” stayed away from the stage for a few years, but surprised her fans after announcing her return on social networks with new material that this time would include regional Mexican songs.

One of the clues he gave was when he shared a video with former Caliber 50 vocalist Edén Muñoz, who is the producer of his new project that is about to come out and for which no further details have been revealed.

One of the most anticipated collaborations is that of Yuridia with Angela Aguilar, Well, although they had kept their project a secret, some details of the video clip were leaked on social networks and in them they can be seen together while listening to part of their song.

Pepe Aguilar He would be the one who would confirm his daughter’s song with Yuridia, although he did not give more details and it is not known when the release date will be. Meanwhile, rumors are growing that the singer could become a coach at reality show “The Voice”.

