“Tense situation, third dose at 3 months”

The health situation is “extremely tense” in France struggling with covid infections and the Omcron e variant From now on, three months will be enough to qualify for the third dose of the vaccine anti-coronavirus. This was announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex at the end of the Council of Ministers. The French premier underlined this, speaking publicly at the end of the extraordinary Council of Ministers Jean Castex, recalling the “symbolic overcoming” of 100 thousand cases last Saturday. The national incidence rate is over 700, the highest since the beginning of the crisis. There the vast majority of hospitalized patients in the country are not vaccinatedCastex explained: “Vaccination does not prevent contagion or transmission. But it reduces this risk, and above all it protects against severe forms and this remains true against the Omicron variant”, declared the premier.

Read also

L’However, the French executive decided not to impose a curfew for the evening of December 31st despite the sharp increase in Coronavirus cases. Bfmtv anticipates this by reporting talks during the Council of Ministers. There will not even be a postponement of returning to school after the holidays: the date will remain that of January 3. However, major events in France will be limited in terms of the number of participants to a maximum of two thousand people if inside, five thousand if outside.Castex explained.

And again: “Starting from the return and for a period of three weeks, the recourse to teleworking will be made mandatory in all companies and for all employees for whom it is possible, for a minimum of three days and if possible four a week when it is feasible“.

If the Delta variant of the Coronavirus continues to circulate, the French Minister of Health Olivier Véran he wanted to alert fellow citizens that Omicron “is at least three times more contagious”. Véran said he was concerned that “hundreds of thousands of cases could be ascertained in January”.