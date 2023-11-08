Tense true transcripts provide basis for ‘Reality’, film about NSA whistleblower

ajahashbe

“I asked, ‘What is this document?’ And then I read it and I was on the edge of my seat.

This is Tina Satter, talking about how she first learned what happened to Reality Winner, the subject of the writer/director’s new film.

When Winner arrived at her home after running errands on June 3, 2017, the 25-year-old woman was greeted by two FBI agents.

Winner, an Air Force veteran and yoga instructor, spent the next two hours interrogated about her work as an intelligence contractor, and in particular, whether she received a classified document about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections. Was leaked.

Max’s new film, with all dialogue taken from the FBI transcript reality Tells the story of what happened inside Winner’s home that afternoon.

Sidney Sweeney in the film (Excitement, white lotus) as Reality, Josh Hamilton (eighth grade, the walking dead) as Special Agents Garrick and Merchant Davis (that day will come, tuscaloosa) as Special Agent Taylor.

Satter explains how she wanted to tell Winner’s story, saying, “Reality came into the American news cycle in June 2017, and I love that a lot of people didn’t pay a ton of attention to it that entire summer. I remember seeing a mug shot of this blonde lady and I was confused by the name, like thinking it was about reality TV. And if you had asked me in August 2017, ‘What did this young woman do?’ I couldn’t tell you. “I guess I knew it was vaguely like a security place.”

She says that later that year, she was drawn to an article that explained in more depth who the winner was and what happened that afternoon.

A link in that piece led him to the actual transcript of the meeting with FBI agents.

Upon reading it, Satter says, “I was really mesmerized by that document and it felt like a whole other world and then I was immediately captured by a young girl in jean shorts who is at the center of it, face-to-face.” “These armed people are coming forward. I was like, this is really fascinating.”

Satter immediately realized, “I think it’s a play and a movie. “I could see it.”

She says the transcript reads, ‘Like a thriller.’

With a background in playwriting, Satter began preparing a stage version, which played off-Broadway under the title Is this a room?

What’s unique about both the play and the film is that Sater and his team did not deviate from the transcript – what the actors say is actually the dialogue and cadence of their real-life counterparts.

This leads to some unique banter about coffee, pets, and CrossFit, and the tension builds as the agents increase their questions to get the winner to spill the truth.

To accurately portray the appropriate amount of mounting pressure, Sater says everything was filmed in chronological order during the 16-day shoot. “This woman is nervous and emotional throughout the entire incident, but we had to detonate (all of that) at just the right time.”

As far as Winner’s involvement in the projects, she was not available when Sater was working on the drama, but she was able to chat via Zoom before filming.

Satter says Winner shared more details about that day, such as, “He’s the one who told me the FBI agents all came in wearing brightly colored golf shirts.”

She adds, “It was very strange to meet[Reality]on that first Zoom because I was so close to this version of her in her own words (from the transcript) that I had spent years working on at the time. ,

The collaboration with Winner has led Sater to realize, “I have more respect for who this person is, the actions she took and how she dealt with what happened after those actions.” Leave it.”

When Sater asked Winner if she would watch the entire film, Sater says Winner said, “I don’t need to see that day of my life again.”

But Satter is clear that Winner has been, ‘incredibly, incredibly supportive of this project.’

“It’s so meaningful for him to hear your words. (Her case) never went to trial because she took a plea deal, (so) it’s a little validating for her that people can see her words,” Satter says.

‘Reality’ is currently available to stream on Max.

