Tension between China and the US for Elon Musk’s satellites

There China on 3 December last he filed a “semi-formal” protest to the Space Affairs office of the United Nations with a verbal note regarding an alleged near-collision between the satellite constellation Starlink put into orbit by the billionaire Elon Musk and its Tiangong 3 space station, which would have had to perform evasive maneuvers twice to avoid disaster.

The Chinese space agency, as also reported by the Corriere della Sera, has advanced its grievances to “ensure the safety and survival of astronauts in orbit”. Beijing, through its foreign ministry, took the opportunity to urge the United States to behave “responsibly” in outer space.

The two incidents occurred on 1 July and 21 October and apparently on both occasions a satellite of the constellation put into orbit by the company SpaceX Musk, first Starlink-1095 and then Starlink-2305, came out of the planned formation, ending up at the same altitude as the Chinese space station forcing it to carry out evasive maneuvers.

We do not know if the disaster actually came close or if it was only a precautionary maneuver, as appears from the first reports, but the “swarm” of Starlink satellites has been at the center of diatribes several times due to its particular conformation: the criticisms they are mainly linked to light pollution and orbital overcrowding. In the first case it is feared that the fleet could interfere with observations of space from the ground and with other scientific research operations, while in the second the fear is that future launches and space operations may have to calculate the effects of a very large number of orbiting objects. , with negative consequences on the planning and implementation of missions.

The Starlink constellation, which in October of this year consisted of approx 1700 satellites, orbits at an altitude between 540 and 570 kilometers from the earth’s surface, which is regarded as Low Earth Orbit (Leo, or low orbit), while Tiangong 3 flies at an altitude between 340 and 450 kilometers. Theoretically, therefore, they should never cross each other.

China classified both incidents as “dangers to the life or health of astronauts aboard the Chinese space station” and asked the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to circulate the note to all parties to the Outer Space Treaty and to remind signatories of their responsibilities under Article 6, which reports that all parties to the agreement have international responsibility for national activities in space outside the atmosphere, including the Moon and other celestial bodies, whether such activities are carried out by government agencies or non-governmental entities, and must ensure that domestic activities are carried out in accordance with the provisions of the treaty.

If the note verbale dates back to December 3, it was only on Tuesday 28 that Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian accused the United States of “ignoring its obligations under the Outer Space Treaty and seriously endangering the life of astronauts “.

Currently, neither SpaceX nor Elon Musk have commented and a possible response from the US State Department is still awaited. Newsweek for a comment.

The Chinese Communist Party newspaper, il Global Times, speculated that both near-misses may have been SpaceX’s deliberate attempts to test China’s responsiveness to such events. In any case, Beijing’s piqued grievance fits perfectly into the current picture of voltage between China and the United States, which is particularly evident on the seas of the South China Sea and Taiwan, where the naval units of the two sides “chase” each other in a dangerous game aimed at closely controlling the opponent’s moves.