Tension grows between Juan Carlos Osorio and Tulio Gómez

Several things to comment on at the end of date 11 of the BetPlay League, despite the fact that day number twelve begins this Monday and the calendar does not stop. Nacional regained confidence by beating Jaguares, in a game in which Aldair Quintana also returned to goal; Santa Fe also got up and defeated Pasto as a visitor; Millonarios did not allow themselves to be pressured by the purslane and, with Daniel Ruiz inspired, managed to accumulate his seventh consecutive victory —a record that he had not achieved in short tournaments— and maintained the leadership by remaining with 26 units; América faced Medellín again after being eliminated against the mighty in the Copa Sudamericana in midweek. Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo, goalkeeper of the Paisa team, was once again the figure by saving two penalties. Another defeat for the Scarlets and another week of tension in the club.

Nothing went well for America against Medellin. Osorio, who apologized to Juan David Mosquera before the match for the stomp in the Copa Sudamericana match, looked distraught and upset at the end of the match. The 3-1 against and two saved penalties from Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo to Adrián Ramos caused gestures of discomfort and boredom in the scarlet coach. And at a press conference he showed his annoyance with the club environment.

“If our people, I don’t know in what percentage, want someone to blame, I assume the blame. I accept the guilt; if we talk about those responsible, I leave it to each one’s discretion”, said Juan Carlos Osorio, who left a reflection assuring that in Colombia we live looking for guilty, but not responsible and reasons for the bad results.

He also clarified that he does not speak in a pejorative sense when he says that he plays with “what there is”, and that in the eleventh on Saturday there was no rotation, except in the goal due to an agreement between the goalkeepers: “For today’s game [sábado] this was the payroll that there was, several are not in the rehabilitation process. Let it be clear to people that today was not a rotation issue, the only rotation was that of Novoa by Graterol”.

Osorio assured that this is the America of the present and of the future, and insisted that it was necessary to reflect on those responsible for the America squad, since he declared that his was the only team that on date eleven had two or three debutants.

The responses from Tulio Gómez, America’s largest shareholder, were swift. “The bad worker blames the tool, because the mediocre do not accept their own mistakes and blame others for their inability” and “God gives us the tools to obtain victory, but those who think they are wise do not know how to use them” were the messages that the leader shared on his Twitter account on Saturday night. Reactions that reinforce the division that exists in the institution, that harm the environment of the players and aggravate the crisis, spreading it not only in sports, but also in administrative matters.

start date 12

Three games will be played this Monday at the start of the 12th round of the BetPlay League. Jaguares will open the date receiving Unión Magdalena from 3:45 pm; then Deportivo Cali will have a tough test that could help boost morale and improve confidence when they host Atlético Nacional in Palmaseca (6:10 pm); Santa Fe, for its part, will play against Bucaramanga in El Campín from 8:15 p.m.

Two games will be played on Tuesday: Once Caldas, who has just lost to Millonarios, will receive Tolima at the Palogrande stadium from 6:00 pm, while Patriotas will face the needy América at 8:05 pm, in Tunja.

On Wednesday the longest day of the date will be played. Cortuluá will play against Envigado (2:00 pm); Equidad will do the same with Alianza Petrolera (4:05 pm); Águilas Doradas awaits Pereira (6:10 pm) and Medellín will have the most attractive commitment when it receives Millonarios at the Atanasio Girardot at 8:15 pm

Date twelve will culminate on Friday with the match between Júnior and Pasto (4:00 pm).