Tension in European skies: Russians also violate Danish airspace

A airplane Russian reconnaissance has violated the airspace of the Denmark. The episode, reported by Copenhagen only now, took place on the night of March 29 last. We recall that on that same day, a little further north, another Russian provocation took place, with an aerial encroachment that affected Sweden. Well, it would be the same aircraft that would first pass through Danish territory, then over Swedish.

What happened in Denmark

The news was given by the Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod. “ It is totally unacceptable and particularly disturbing in the current situation “, commented on Twitter the same minister, who then condemned the violation of the airspace by a Russian reconnaissance plane and summoned theambassador of the Russian Federation in Denmark for tomorrow. Defense Ministry spokesman Henrik Mortensen reported that “ two Danish F-16s immediately intervened “when the Russian plane violated him on Friday evening airspace national for a period of time “ very short “.

“ The Russian ambassador will be summoned to the foreign ministry tomorrow “, Kofod said, hinting that the Russian diplomatic corps will have to clarify the issue and explain the reason for this move. In any case, the Danish accident, as mentioned, took place on Friday evening, when a Russian aircraft – a Antonov 30a type of aircraft typically used for aerial surveillance – flew into Danish airspace east of Bornholm (Danish Baltic island) before entering Swedish airspace. This last part of the episode was announced yesterday by the Swedish defense.

Continuous provocations

There are at least two other controversial incidents to report concerning Denmark. As the Danish newspaper pointed out Jyllands-Postenin early April four Russian fighters overcame one armed ship Danish who was in international waters.

On 11 June, however, two fighters Su-30 flew over Danish airspace at Kristiansow and Bornholm. At that time, well before the war broke out in Ukraine, this type of violation was seen as a rarity.

In Sweden, however, two Russian bombers at the beginning of March Su-24 – which may have carried nuclear bombs – escorted in turn by two planes Su-27violated the national airspace by transiting the island of Gotland.

The message from Moscow

We were talking about Sweden. The Antonov 30 that violated Danish sovereignty would turn out to be the same one that put Stockholm on alert. “ The plane was located east of Bornholm and then flew to Swedish territory. For a short time the aircraft violated Swedish airspace and then left the area “, wrote the Swedish Defense in a note. Therese Fagerstedt, spokesperson for the Defense, explained that pIt can also be difficult to determine whether airspace violations may be intentional accidents. In this case, however, the flight took place close to Danish and Swedish airspace, and in all likelihood can be regarded as some sort of message sent from Moscow.

What kind of message? The feeling is that the Kremlin is trying to intimidate the Scandinavian countries, Sweden and Finland, close to a probable entry into Born. It cannot be excluded that the last episode of trespassing, the one reported in the article, was aimed only in Stockholm, and that Denmark was involuntarily involved. What is certain is that the trespassing remains unacceptable and worrying, as the Danish authorities have reiterated.