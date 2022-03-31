Tension in Qatar! Secretary of Fenafuth rebuked the president of the Norwegian Federation for her criticism of FIFA and the World Cup

Doha,Qatar.

José Ernesto Mejía, Secretary General of Fenafuth, has left Honduran football in a bad light after reprimanding the president of the Norwegian Football Federation, Lise Klaveness, who made a fiery speech in favor of human rights, at the annual Congress FIFA, this Thursday in Doha, Qatar. ‘Pepe’ Mejía wanted to discredit the criticism of Klaveness, one of the few female figures at the head of a FIFA member federation. For Lise, the attribution of the venue of the tournament to the small emirate was taken in an “unacceptable way, with unacceptable consequences”. The decision to organize the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which has generated controversy since 2010, also splashed FIFA with the words of the boss of the Norwegian federation. In addition to talking about human rights, Klaveness also referred to transparency, equal opportunities and made a strong criticism of the working conditions of the workers who were in charge of the World Cup infrastructure.

“I am here now as Norway’s first female football president to speak in front of you. I no longer carry the ball everywhere, but my dreams are still football. Soccer where boys and girls, of all colors, heterosexuals and queers, all, are treated with equal respect and recognition ”, the ex-soccer player and lawyer began her speech. Klaveness, 40, also questioned holding the World Cup in South Africa, detailing that it was “unacceptable” because the consequences were “unacceptable.” “Human rights, equality, democracy, the fundamental interests of football, were not in the starting eleven until many years later,” he said. He supported the terrible working conditions of the workers, as well as the workers who died in Qatar in recent years. FIFA reported that three people died, but different human rights organizations speak of hundreds of deaths. “The injured migrant workers or the families of those who died in the preparation of the World Cup must be taken into account. FIFA, all of us, must now take all the necessary measures to really implement the change, ”Klaveness stated during his intervention. “There is no place for employers who do not ensure the freedom and safety of World Cup workers. There is no place for leaders who do not welcome women’s football. There is no place for hosts who cannot legally guarantee safety and respect for LGBT+ people”, she pointed out, asking FIFA to be“ a model ”. JOSÉ ERNESTO MEJÍA REFUNDS HER The words of the president of Norwegian soccer were not liked and led José Ernesto Mejía, secretary general of the Honduran Federation, to ask for the floor to respond on stage to Klaveness’s speech.

“Good morning to all. I did not plan to speak here this morning, to have this honor, but I think it is important to dedicate a few words to you and refer briefly to what our friend from Norway said. We perfectly understand the concern of our Norwegian friends, however I believe that this is not the forum, it is not the time or the rostrum to discuss and analyze these issues. This is football and here we are as a football family”, replied Mejía. And he continued: “We also know that the Qatari government together with the FIFA administration have worked hard to carry this forward and so that the people who have worked in these wonderful stadiums can have decent conditions. This is not the time or the forum, even though it is a matter of great importance”. “Many of the issues that our colleague from Norway talked about are extremely important, but this is football, we cannot lose focus. I would like to conclude by taking Infantino’s words: we are here for soccer and for the development of soccer, let’s not lose focus”, added the Honduran leader. RESPONSE FROM ANOTHER LEADER This intervention also led the FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, and the patron of the 2022 World Cup Organizing Committee, Hassan Al Thawadi, to react, 234 days before the start of the tournament (November 21-December 18). Insisting on the “progress” of qatar in the field of human rights, Infantino responded by assuring that the work carried out by Doha on this issue was “exemplary”.