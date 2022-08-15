Entertainment

tension rises between Mbappé and Neymar (PHOTO)

The darling of PSG has drawn the wrath of the Brazilian. Neymar Jr did not appreciate Mbappé’s gesture during the meeting with Montpellier last Saturday (5-2).

The war of egos is officially launched at Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappé, who has several advantages since signing a new contract with PSG this summer, is in the process of making an “enemy”, in the name of Neymar Jr.

The 23-year-old striker, after missing a first penalty in the encounter, asked Neymar if he ‘could’ shoot the second goal. This was not appreciated by the Brazilian at all.

That said, PSG technician Christophe Galtier says Mbappé will be the team’s main hitter for the rest of the season. Neymar Jr expressed his displeasure in a series of since-deleted tweets. The Brazilian said it was “absurdity” and added “now it’s official, it’s Mbappé who takes the penalties at PSG”.

According to sports journalist Romain Molina, this “cockfight” could be behind the Brazilian’s premature departure from the team, just as his performances are heading up. Molina said in a tweet “it’s not a penalty taker problem at PSG, it’s a concern of a player asking his management to send another player out (while believing that the latter was not going to be aware)“.

