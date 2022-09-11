Tensions between Galtier and a manager after Brest?

PSG: Christophe Galtier reportedly had a clash with a locker room executive after Paris Saint-Germain’s victory against Stade Brestois (2-1).

PSG: Already tensions between Christophe Galtier and a titi?

Paris Saint-Germain lined up their third straight league victory on Saturday at the Parc des Princes. A goal from Neymar Jr was enough for PSG to dominate Stade Brestois on Matchday 7 of Ligue 1 Uber Eats. Paris could even have conceded a draw without the decisive save by Gianluigi Donnarumma on a penalty from Islam Slimani. The SB29 had this huge opportunity following a foul by Presnel Kimpembe, evening captain in the absence of Marquinhos. As captured by the cameras of Canal Plus, the tone rose between Christophe Galtier and his foal after the final whistle. A sequence shows in particular that the Parisian coach tried to calm his central defender after the meeting. “Presko! presto! Kim!”, Launched the Parisian coach. “But, I’m here, wesh!” “, replied the titi.

A big blow for Paris after Brest

In a press conference, the Paris Saint-Germain coach spoke about the situation of Presnel Kimpembe. The PSG central defender had an evening to forget against Stade Brestois. In addition to the penalty he caused, the tricolor international was injured after a rough tackle on Irvin Cardona. The 27-year-old defender is suffering from a hamstring injury in his left thigh. He is forfeited for the trip to Maccabi Haifa and against Lyon next Sunday.

A blow confirmed by Christophe Galtier at a press conference. “He will undergo examinations and we will wait within 48 hours to find out the seriousness of his injury. But he is unavailable for the next two matches, ”announced the Ile-de-France technician.