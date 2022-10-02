Tensions in the streets of Burkina Faso after the coup

The military who seized power in Burkina Faso They accused France on Saturday of helping Lieutenant Colonel Damiba, overthrown the day before, to prepare a counteroffensive, an assertion denied by Paris, while the situation in the country’s capital remains tense.

Several major roads in Ouagadougou were blocked by the military on Saturday, one day after a coup d’état –the second in eight months– that reflects a deep crisis in this country, affected by jihadist violence.

In a televised speech, the coup plotters affirmed that Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba “had taken refuge in the French base of Kamboinsin, in order to plan a counteroffensive to cause problems in our defense and security forces.”

The French Foreign Ministry formally denied “any involvement in the events since yesterday in Burkina Faso.”

The military on Friday removed Damiba, head of the junta that came to power at the end of January also by force.

He was replaced at the head of the board by Ibrahim Traoré, a 34-year-old captain.

After a quiet night and morning, several witnesses told AFP that they heard a burst of gunfire near the United Nations roundabout in the city center in the late morning.

Then, like the day before, the military resumed their positions to block the main thoroughfares of the city and in particular the neighborhood where the presidency is located.

Treason

In the streets, several inhabitants welcomed this new blow in a positive way.

“Damiba failed. Since he came to power, areas that were at peace are under siege. He took power and then betrayed us,” said Habibata Rouamba, a trader and civil society activist.

On Friday night, after a day of shooting in the presidential neighborhood of Ouagadougou, fifteen soldiers took the floor, shortly before 8:00 p.m. (GMT and local) on the set of the national radio and television.

In their message they dismissed Colonel Damiba — whose fate remained unknown on Saturday — and announced the closure of land and air borders, as well as the suspension of the Constitution, the dissolution of the government and the Transitional Legislative Assembly.

A curfew was also established from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. The military invoke “the continuous deterioration of the security situation” in the country.

The new head of the junta, Captain Traoré, was until now the head of the Kaya Artillery Regiment, in the north of the country, particularly affected by the jihadist attacks.

“They are the same young officers who were already in the maneuvers during the first coup in January. It is an intramural coup. (…) The issue will once again focus on the anti-jihadist struggle,” says political analyst Drissa Traoré.

international convictions

For the time being, the new coup plotters have not indicated whether they intend to respect the transition schedule agreed upon by Burkina Faso and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Civilians were scheduled to return to power in July 2024.

The international community condemned this new coup.

On Saturday, the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, condemned “any attempt to seize power by force of arms.”

The African Union (AU) denounced “the unconstitutional change of government” and for the European Union (EU) the coup “endangers the efforts undertaken for several months” for the transition.

In recent months, attacks against dozens of civilians and soldiers have multiplied in the north and east, where cities are blockaded by jihadists, who blow up bridges with dynamite and attack supply convoys passing through the area.

Since 2015, there have been recurrent attacks by the armed movements affiliated with the jihadists of Al Qaeda and the Islamic State group, mainly in the north and east of the country, causing thousands of deaths and the displacement of some two million people.

With the two coups in Mali in August 2020 and May 2021 and the one in Guinea in September 2021, this is the fifth coup in West Africa since 2020.