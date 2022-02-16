Tensions in Ukraine drop and Bitcoin exceeds $ 44,000

A new wave of oxygen has supported the rise of many cryptocurrencies in the last 24 hours. Accomplice, the drop in tensions in Ukraine after Russia has declared that it wants to walk the road towards a diplomatic solution. It therefore seems that the worst is over, at least for now, given that Bitcoin it is back above $ 44,000 with its latest trading price. Ethereum also showed some appreciation on the outcome of the geopolitical situation in the East.

Bitcoin exceeds $ 44,000

Investor sentiment enabled Bitcointo other cryptocurrencies and the actions to take back that positive trend which they had abandoned several days ago at the news of a possible invasion of Russia in Ukraine. The alarm therefore seems to have cleared. According to President Vladimir Putin, his troops have taken a step back. All this has also had a positive effect on the raw which since Tuesday 15 February has again fallen to more human levels.

Just yesterday we talked about how Bitcoin found support in the $ 42,000- $ 43,000 range. We also highlighted how the tense situation between Russia and Ukraine, with possible repercussions translated into sanctions for the first, could have pushed the price of oil even higher. Already positioned above $ 90 a barrel, some analysts’ forecasts were that, at worst, it would exceed $ 100.

Current quotes

Currently, Bitcoin is trading at just above i $ 44,000 (at the time of writing), marking a slight U-turn resulting in a -0.39%. Ethereum on the other hand, he appears to be more determined in his recovery, even if he too has lost some percentage, scoring a + 0.54%. The latter is priced at $ 3,125 (at the time of writing).

In the last 24 hours the important fact is that Bitcoin increased by 4%, after buyers maintained support at the $ 40,000 level. Either way, the cryptocurrency queen appears to be overbought from the intraday charts. Nonetheless, the RSI on the daily chart is not yet overbought. This could keep buyers still active despite the declines.