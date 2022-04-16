Entertainment

Teodoro Reyes cancels Easter agenda after suffering an accident

The popular bachatero, Teodoro Reyes, suffered an accident last Holy Thursday night while traveling in his Chevrolet SUV on the Sánchez-Samaná highway.

Said event, from which he was unharmed, caused the artist to cancel his agenda scheduled for the days of Easter.

This is how part of Teodoro Reyes’ jeep was left.

According to reports, the accident it happened when the vehicle of the author of “Vuelve mami” lost control and crashed on the edge of said road artery, which caused the bachatero He received several blows to the chest but the SUV’s safety air bags activated, which was able to contain the impact.

The artist was unharmed after the impact.

“Hello my friends speaking to you Theodore Reyes. I inform you that on the night of Holy Thursday I suffered an accident on the Sánchez Samaná highway where I suffered minor injuries, for which I am obliged to cancel all activities until further notice, do not worry that there will be Teodoro Reyes for a while ” , the famous bachatero published on his Instagram account.

The artist was scheduled to perform tomorrow, Saturday the 16th, together with the princess of the accordion at Rancho Paraíso de Jobo Dulce, while the promoter of the party will be warning if it is performed by typical rhythm.

