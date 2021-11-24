Teodosic involved 100%, there were unreal expectations around Mannion

Sergio Scariolo protagonist in the Corriere di Bologna in a long interview. Here are some steps.

ABOUT MILOS TEODOSIC

«I know the history of all his seasons and no one can tell me that other times he was 100% fit in October. Woe to him if it were. I don’t mind its competitiveness, which sometimes it doesn’t control. We all would always like him to be handsome, good, infallible, defender, assist man, scorer and maybe five years younger. I really like the evolution of his performance, I see him on board at 100% and I appreciate his serious effort to fill the defensive gaps. I thank him for it. We are dealing with an athlete who has understood the opportunity to engage in defense even if it means playing one minute less to avoid excessive fatigue. Limiting the wear and tear is my job ».

ABOUT NICO MANNION

“His current physical condition does not make him judicable. I think if anyone overestimated the times when Nico could become a top player, they made a serious mistake. I’m sixty, I know how these things go. There were unreal expectations around Mannion for an athlete who had never played in Europe in such a delicate role. This created a lot of stress. Now Nico must have a balance between need and patience, he can become an excellent player but those who thought that coming from the NBA he already was, have no idea how basketball works ».

ON SPORTS THINKING IN ITALY

«He still has an immature sporting culture. The reactions to wins and losses are disproportionate, especially in November when nothing is won. The more there is emotion and results, the less the teams work and have growth prospects ».