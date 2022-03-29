Teodosio Pavón: Former Paramilitary Chief Held in El Dorado – Investigative Unit

At 6 in the morning this Tuesday, he appeared at the El Dorado airport in Bogotá, alias the teacher, the former head of three self-defense groups, advisor to the leader of that criminal organization, Carlos Castaño, convicted of homicide of a protected person and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Although is restricted from leaving the country, imposed by the jurisdiction of Justice and Peace and at least one process pending against him, The man indicated that he was traveling to Florida to carry out personal errands of which he did not want to give details.

This is Teodosio Pabón Contreras, who was also known as ‘Andrés Camilo’, among other roles he called himself the political head of the Calima and Centauros blocDaniel Rendón, alias Don Mario, and Miguel Arroyave, alias Arcangel, militated in the latter.

TIME established that Colombian Immigration officials prevented him from getting on the American Airlines plane that was taking off at 8 in the morning and made him available to the Police.

What does ‘The teacher’ know?

Daniel Rendón Herrera, alias ‘Don Mario’, when he gave statements before Justice and Peace in Colombia, before being extradited. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez / THE TIME / Archive

In the self-defense groups they assure that ‘El profe’ learned key information about the Castaño clan, as well as the details of the negotiation between the Uribe government and the Self-Defense Forcesin Santa Fe de Ralito, Cordoba.

The now detained even he was a negotiator and was in that area with alias Arcángel, who was assassinated in the middle of the negotiation.

For its part, alias Don Mario was extradited to the United States on April 23, 2018.

In 2014, Pabón was sheltered with preventive detention as an improper material co-author of the crime of homicide of a protected personfor the murder in 2003 of Luis Hernando Caicedo León, who was part of the Drivers’ Union in Cali, Unimotor.

Miguel Arroyave, alias Arcángel, assassinated in the Ralito accords.

Theodore Pabón declared in a free version that, through training schools, they recruited people in Córdoba to take to other regions of the country.

in 2002 the Calima bloc established political, ideological and military training schools that functioned in the municipalities of Trujillo and Jamundí (Valle del Cauca) for 4 months.

Alias The teacher, who is now 61 years old, was in charge of improving the image of the Calima block.

