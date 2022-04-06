“Teófilo Gutiérrez celebrated Cali’s victory over Boca in a big way”: this is how they saw it in Argentina | Libertadores Cup

Teófilo Gutiérrez is controversial. He always draws attention. And in Cali’s 2-0 victory over Boca Juniors, on Tuesday at the Palmaseca stadium, he also drew all eyes, not only from the media in our country, but also from the Argentines.

Because of his past in River Plate and for facing Boca, the Barranquilla native was given important space in the Buenos Aires press. This was the case with the newspaper ‘Clarín’, which indicated that “Teo ‘celebrated in a big way and not only enjoyed the goals from Burdisso and Vázquez. He also made a good presentation”.

The same medium added that “five finals are missing, and in one of them Teo will have to go to the Bombonera, where he will not go unnoticed. Much less with the eccentric look he shows in this new 2022 version.”

Apart from football, the star player of Cali surprised with his dyed hair, something that did not go unnoticed in the first presentation in the Libertadores.

When does Deportivo Cali play again in the Copa Libertadores?

Next Wednesday, April 13, at 7:00 p.m. local time, the ‘sugar team’ will visit Corinthians, at the São Paulo Arena, for date 2 of group E of the Copa Libertadores.