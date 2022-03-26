Teófilo Gutiérrez clashes with Boca Juniors: history of expulsions and goals | Libertadores Cup

On Friday the groups of the Libertadores Cup 2022. Deportivo Cali did not have much luck, considering that it was located in the Group E together with powers like Boca Juniors and Corinthians.

For the duel against the xeneizes, the sugar box will have a particularity: Teófilo Gutiérrez will play a separate match. And it is that every time the Barranquilla player played against Boca, something happened: controversies, expulsions, goals, assists, everything.

To be a foreign team, Teo has faced the historic Argentine team several times. In total there are 12 crosses and the balance is three wins, five draws and four losses. More than striking numbers.

Here is a balance of how he fared with the different teams he played for:

River Plate

Teófilo played seven superclassics, three of them for international tournaments, and was absent in one due to suspension. Whenever he played he was a starter in Marcelo Gallardo’s eleventh.

October 6, 2013 – starter in the 0-1 loss played at the Monumental for the local tournament.

March 30, 2014 – starter in the 1-2 victory played at La Bombonera for the local tournament. He provided the assist for Lanzini’s goal that opened the scoring.

​October 5, 2014 – starter in the tie at one played at the Monumental for the crazy tournament.

​November 21, 2014 – starter in the goalless draw played at the Monumental for the semifinal first leg of the Copa Sudamericana.

​November 28, 2014 – starter in the 0-1 victory at La Bombonera for the semifinal second leg of the Copa Sudamericana.

May 3, 2015 – starter in the 2-0 loss played at La Bombonera for the local tournament.

May 8, 2015 – starter in the 1-0 victory at the Monumental in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores. He was sent off for a direct red card at minute 88.

Racing de Avellaneda

The barranquillero had his first experience in Argentine soccer at the hands of Racing. There he had the opportunity to face Boca twice for the local tournament with a balance of one draw and one defeat.

February 20, 2011 – played 28 minutes in the 0-1 loss at Cilindro de Avellaneda for the local tournament.

November 20, 2011 – started in the goalless draw played at La Bombonera for the local tournament. He was sent off for a double booking in the 76th minute.

Central Rosary

With the Central jacket, Gutiérrez Roncancio starred, without a doubt, the hottest duel against Boca. He gave what to talk about in one game and was a substitute in the other.

November 20, 2016 – starter in the tie at one played at La Bombonera for the local tournament. He scored at minute 17, made a controversial celebration and at 21 ‘he was sent off for a straight red.

Junior from Barranquilla

With the team of his loves, Teo played two games against xeneize for a balance of draw and defeat by international tournament. These were the quietest matches of his.

April 5, 2018 – starter in the 1-0 loss at La Bombonera in the Copa Libertadores group stage.

May 3, 2018 – starter and captain in the one-one tie played at the Metropolitano in the Copa Libertadores group stage.