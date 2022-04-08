Teófilo Gutiérrez published a photo with an enigmatic message that sounds like retirement, the networks explode | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

While many praise game by game the talent of Theophilus Gutierrezwho comes from captaining the ship of Deportivo Cali in victory against Boca Juniors for Libertadores Cup, he surprises on his social networks with a message, with more of a tone of farewell to the courts than anything else. At least that’s how his fans and some soccer men took it, who asked him not to retire yet. Of course, if this is what he meant by the enigmatic publication.

“I think the time has come, I’ll pass you the ball, my son, I love you football, thank you very much“Wrote the sugar striker through Instagram, where he shared a memory with his son Ronaldo, who shares his love for football. The reactions were immediate and Teo’s followers asked him not to retire until he was 70 years old or to do it when I’m in Junior.

The 36-year-old attacker from Barranquilla, with an important career in Argentine football with clubs such as River Plate, Racing and Rosario Central, who also played in Portugal, Turkey and Mexico, had been requested by fans to Colombia selection, when the Qualifier against Qatar was blunted. However, Reinaldo Rueda did not take it into account.

After the publication that occurred on Wednesday night, the one that revolutionized the networks, some former colleagues wrote to Teo. José Luis Chunga, with whom he shared in Junior, wrote to him: “See the trip to the other stop inventing strange pods that you still have several years left doing magic, stop your trip”. Another who reacted was Jorge Arias, a former Cali defender currently in the shark: “Come on, baby, stop the madness, baby, I’m out of work.”