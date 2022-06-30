Tequila Lobos 1707, by Lebron James, snatched a prestigious Michael Jordan product award | Other Sports | Sports

Less than a year ago Lebron James made headlines for a striking image in which he could be seen at the foot of the track, during the fifth game of the NBA final, enjoying some tequila and the bottle he hid under his his seat and to which he turned from time to time while following the evolution of the clash between the Phoenix Suns, of his friend Chris Paul, and the Milwaukee Bucks of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

A far from innocent gesture that only confirms that celebrities have made a strong commitment to the most well-known and representative drink in Mexico, turning it into their fetish drink and a very lucrative business in which various personalities from the world of sports, cinema or music, published daily ACE from Spain.

Lebron James is by no means the first to succumb to the trend of investing in the tequila business. In his case, like other NBA stars such as Anthony Davis and Draymond Green, he has opted for Tequila Lobos 1707, a drink that he boasts about whenever he gets the chance in a calculated marketing move.

They let LeBron bring his own bottle of tequila into the arena tonight 😂 LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Rich Paul, Anthony Davis, and Draymond Green are all investors in the “Lobos 1707” brand. pic.twitter.com/MzI0Wulrc9 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 18, 2021

And now he has reason to be proud as his tequila has won the award of Best Reposado Tequila in The San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the largest and oldest spirits competition in the United States, which is also considered by many to be the most influential in the world. And he has done it by imposing himself, among others, on the Cincoro Tequila of another basketball legend: Michael Jordan.

In addition, it so happens that all Lobos 1707 references are aged in Pedro Ximénez barrels to obtain unique flavor profiles, so part of the merit of the brand has its origin in Jerez. In fact, Lebron James was in Cadiz last year visiting some famous wineries for their excellent wines.

A business that attracts celebrities

Kendall Jenner (818), Eva Longoria (Casa Del Sol), Dwayne Johnson (Tereman), George Clooney (Casamigos), Rita Ora (Prospero), Nick Jonas (Villa One), Carlos Santana (Casa Noble), ACDC (Thunderstruck) or Justin Timberlake (Sauza 901) are some of the celebrities who have opted for their own brand.

The tequila bubble may be close to bursting based on the number of brands that are coming together on the market, but the truth is that we are dealing with one of the most fashionable spirits in recent times. A true phenomenon that has crossed the Atlantic and is also settling in Europe. (D)