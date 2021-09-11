Tequila production enriches Clooney and Schwarzenegger but destroys Mexico

It has become a big trend among Hollywood stars. It’s so cool for movie stars to become producers of expensive Tequila brands.

And people are willing to pay dearly for these exclusive bottles that make them feel closer to the stars. But that’s not all George Clooney and Arnold Schwarzenegger but also Rita Ora, Michael Jordan and The Rock, all with their brands and their very high costs. But the Mexican forests are at the expense. The agave that grows in five states of Mexico is undergoing a real aggression due to this cool business, but also so little attentive to the environment. This type of intensive exploitation it is destroying thousands of hectares of the local forest. For the stars, it’s a big deal and their brands are getting even richer.

Charm and deforestation

But the local environmental groups are explaining to the press how the stars gain in charm and even in cash while the local mescaleros are just getting impoverished. It is an intensive exploitation that drains money from American companies owned by the rich stars and damages local productions but above all the forests. And so while George Clooney looks like a nice and rich Mexican by adoption, to real Mexicans and their forests it just causes trouble. But Clooney has excellent consultants, and so he sold his brand before the earnings could tarnish his reputation as a good environmentalist.

Cultural appropriation is an ugly beast. Someone rich and famous plays to get the most ethnic and true identity (it happened with Chianti). It is nice to believe that all this is good for the locals, but this is not always true.

In the case of Mexico, this definitely it wasn’t good.