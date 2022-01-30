Ter scrapping, balance and excerpt: new extension to 2022!

The new year has started less than a month ago and there are already many legal texts that have followed one another, starting with the most important of all, Budget Law 2022, and ending with the last DL Supports Ter.

Yet among the many initiatives taken, what is missing for now is the start of a second one Tax Peace with a new Scrap Quater and an extension for the payments of the overdue installments of Scrapping Ter and Balance and Extract. That is, targeted interventions in terms of collection of tax bills that give more time to debtor citizens to comply.

In fact, the only action in this regard taken by the government with the Law n. 234 last year, i.e. the financial maneuver 2022, concerns the new bills and a longer time allowed for the payment of the same which now extends to 180 days.

Therefore, according to the official documents published so far, there is still no Fiscal Peace or Scrapping Quater planned. Also, on December 9 last year the extension for the payment of the arrears of the facilitated definitions of collection, that is the Scrapping Ter and the Balance and Extract, and by regulation those who have not managed to meet the deadline should lose the benefits of the installment.

In this regard, a press release from the National Association of Accountants (ANC) of January 24, expressly asked the government to launch a 2022 Fiscal Peace that would contain at least an extension for the payment of overdue installments of Scrapping Ter and Balance and Extract. According to the association of accountants, in fact, half of the taxpayers did not pay the 2020 and 2021 installments on time, which testifies that Italy is facing a gigantic liquidity crisis and that it can only be stemmed with a new one. Fiscal Peace 2022.

Towards a new extension for the scrapping deadlines Ter and Balance and Extract

Therefore, if a good part of the political forces ask that a new Fiscal Peace be applied and a Scrapping Quater introduced, the problem of the old facilitated definitions of collection of 2019 also arises, that is the Scrapping Ter and the Balance and Excerpt.

According to the official deadlines, the last day to pay the past due two-year installments was set at December 14, 2021, in reality the deadline was December 9, but the Italian law provides that there are five days of grace to pay in order.

However, the problem now arises of the huge number of taxpayers who, also as a result of the economic crisis following the pandemic, have never paid the overdue installments within this period.

In detail, data collected by accountants of the ANC they say that half of the taxpayers have not paid the sums due by last December. If in this case the legislation wants the benefits of Scrapping Ter and Balance and Extract, if we look at what has happened in the past, in the last two years the government has intervened several times with decrees that granted an amnesty to the lapsed, that is to say that they were given more time to pay the overdue installments.

In this regard, the ANC in a statement issued on January 24, 2022 he officially asked the government to introduce a new extension for the overdue installments Scrapping Ter and Balance and Extract.

It is very likely that decisions of this type will be taken on the occasion of a new decree, rather than the DL Supports Ter. Also because granting more time to pay would not only help citizens, but will allow the Revenue Agency to recover the old debts easier.

Request for a fiscal peace 2022, why is it so necessary?

To actually ask for a new one Fiscal Peace 2022 it is not only the chartered accountants, but also a large part of the government forces, the concern is not so much that taxpayers will not be able to pay the overdue bills, but that the Revenue Agency is unable to collect the arrears and wastes time and money in doing so.

The problems that arise are essentially three. Number one, lo State of Emergency and restrictions to contain the pandemic they have been relaxed, but in fact they continue, and this makes the economic recovery slow and therefore it does not become easy for taxpayers to pay the tax bills.

Secondly, according to estimates, the expired folders and many are not collected and most of these are in the name of insolvent debtors.

Finally, according to the calculations, the number of overdue and unpaid cards is high, but their amounts are ridiculous. That is, 75% of the tax bills it has a single amount that does not even reach 1,000 euros and on the whole they represent a ridiculous revenue for the state coffers.

In short, according to a large part of the government forces to the Revenue Agency, and therefore to the State, it would cost more to set in motion the collection machine to recover these four pennies, than to cancel the debts by launching a new Fiscal Peace 2022.

A new debt write-off and one Scrapping Quater they would therefore allow, in summary, the Agency to close its accounts with the past and file a series of pending, so as to concentrate on the collection of present and future records.

The 2022 Budget Law intervenes on tax bills. As?

Let’s move first on certain ground, that is, let’s clarify what innovations in terms of collection of tax bills have already been introduced on the occasion of the Budget Law 2022, that is the Law 234/2021.

Practically, here we do nothing but extend the provision already contained in the Tax Decree.

That is, it is stipulated that all folders notified from 1 September 2021 to 31 March 2022, that is, when the State of Emergency ends, they can be paid within 180 days from the date of notification. When generally the time allowed is only 60 days.

For the rest, the text of the law says nothing about a Scrapping Quater, a Fiscal Peace 2022 and does not even contain any extensions to the Scrapping Ter or the Balance and Extract.

The lawyer Angelo Greco offers us an interesting insight into the prescription times for tax bills:

How much hope is there to concretely see a Fiscal Peace 2022, with a Scrap Quater?

In any case, measures relating to collection are often taken during the year and at the moment on the front Fiscal Peace and Scrapping Quater the game is still open.

If the DL Sostegni Ter in this sense does not contain changes, it must also be said that this new text of the law was born for another purpose, such as solving the problems related to layoffs and non-repayable contributions by VAT number.

Furthermore, again with regard to the measures contained therein, before the drafting the government had clarified that no new measures would be implemented for these measures. budget variance, that is, no new loans other than those already envisaged for the Budget Law would have been allocated. However, it was also anticipated by the Draghi executive that this would not be the only one DL Support of the year.

The discussion on the collection continues in fact with a part of the parliamentary forces asking for one Scrapping Quater and a new Tax Peace with a new Balance and Extract.

The need for a maneuver of this type is identified in the hope that the Revenue Agency will finally be able to clear the load of overdue debts that it is unable to collect.