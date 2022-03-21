Ter Stegen leaves Messi out of his ideal eleven

Midtime Editorial

Marc-André Ter Stegen surprised locals and strangers having to choose the ideal eleven from players with whom he has coincided. The German goalkeeper selected several teammates from the Teutonic team, as well as footballers from Barcelona, ​​however, what caught everyone’s attention is that left out Lionel Messi.

Despite winning all kinds of titles alongside the Argentine, the relationship between the two was never too closewhich somewhat confirms the ideal eleven he chose, since he preferred two of his compatriots instead of Messi.

On the other handTer Stegen I also know ‘I forget’ to one of the most important goalkeepers of recent years: Manuel Neuer. The Bayern Munich goalkeeper has been his biggest headache in the German National Team, since he has not allowed him to become the undisputed starter of the Teutonic squad.

Although that is not all, since it also he ‘forgot’ about other great strikers like Luis Suárez and Neymarwith whom he coincided in the last Barcelona that won the Champions League.

The ideal eleven is compound by Janis blaswich (with whom he coincided at Borussia Mönchengladbach); a line of four in defense with Dani Alves, Rudiger, Pique, Jordi Alba; totally culé midfield with Busquets, Xavi, Iniesta, Frankie de Jong and the germans Reus and Gotze.



