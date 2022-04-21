Terence Crawford responded to Errol Spence after the trolling he received

Last Saturday Errol Spence returned to the ring to give Yordenis Ugas a boxing lesson and win the WBA, WBC and IBF Welterweight World Titles.. On the other hand, after his victory, Terence Crawford responded to the American, who had posted a photo saying that he was going for him. In turn, he hit a Jermell Charlo shot.

There were certainly many questions to be answered. the Dallas fighter before he clashed with the Cuban as he had just come out of a severe injury after it was revealed that he had a retinal detachment. Despite this, his lap was sublime as he bested a tough rival on the fast lane.

After winning the victory Spence trolled Terence Crawford by posting a photo in which he has a list of boxers to beat, including the Omaha-born. Due to this, the WBO Welter World Champion did not hesitate to go out and respond on social networks to make it clear that he is going for him.

“I love this energy. I’m going to crush you, and then I’m going to go get your cheerleader (Jermell) Charlo. That is if he wants to fight.”, expressed on Instagram the King of the World Boxing Organization. It should be remembered that Spence mentioned that he wanted his compatriot in his next fight.

“Everyone knows who I want for my next fight. I love Terence Crawford. That is the fight I want, it is the fight that all boxing fans want to define that undisputed championship., commented Errol Spence Jr after his victory against Yordenis Ugas. In turn, Crawford congratulated him, adding: “No more talk no more side of the street we go! Keep my belts warm, I’ll come grab them later this year.”