Terence Crawford would face the winner of Spence Jr-Ugás or Charlo-Castaño; ensures is the best pound x pound

Bayamón, PR – Undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford respects the legacy of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez. But he only has a discrepancy around his figure: the Mexican fighter is not the best pound for pound. He is.

Crawford currently ranks second in ESPN’s pound-for-pound rankings.

“Absolutely. I think I’m the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world,” Crawford told ESPN Digital, in an aside with the media in Puerto Rico, where he was presented Thursday with an official award from the WBO for his five 147-pound title defenses.

“The people who have Canelo… It’s their opinion. But I’ve been the undisputed champion for many years. Canelo barely did it now. He’s fought some great fighters, too. You know, but one or two, I’m still in the ‘Top 2’ in the world,” added the 34-year-old American who has a record of 38-0, 29 KO’s.

Originally from Omaha, Nebraska, the American received – at his request – the WBO distinction in the vicinity of the Monterrey boxing gym, located in the municipality of Bayamón, about 10 miles from the capital.

There, the organization’s president, Francisco ‘Paco’ Valcárcel, presented him with his second gold ring, designed exclusively by the WBO. “He (Crawford) himself wanted us to do it (the activity) in a gym to be able to share with people (and children). We pleased him with that. He is still as humble as he was before he became champion,” Valcárcel said.

With the sights set on Spence Jr-Ugás and Charlo-Castaño

The WBO welterweight champion revealed his prediction for the Errol Spence Jr. vs. fight. Yordenis Ugás, in which the remaining three 147-pound world belts will be at stake.

On the other hand, the triple division champion gave his prediction for the title fight between Errol Spence Jr. (27-0, 21 KO’s) and Cuban Yordenis Ugás (27-4, 12 KO’s), where his next rival could come from.

“It will be a great fight,” he said. “I give Spence Jr. a slight edge, but that’s not taking credit away from Ugas,” he said. “I think (Ugas) is a tremendous talent. He has what it takes to derail Spence, but who knows the outcome of that fight. The advantage is with Spence, but it will be a great fight,” he added.

Spence Jr. has not fought since December 2020, when he defeated Puerto Rican boxer Danny García (36-3, 21 KO’s) by unanimous decision. Ugás, on his side, is coming off the most important victory of his career, surprising future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KO’s) in August 2021.

Crawford revealed that he is hoping to face the winner of that duel: “I hope to face whoever comes out of that fight. But if not, I will move up in division (154 pounds) and I would like to challenge the winner of Jermell Charlo (34-1-1). , 18 KO’s) and Argentina’s Brian Castaño (17-0-2, 12 KO’s).

Asked if his main goal is to become the undisputed champion in two divisions, Crawford replied: “Of course, it’s something that has never been done (in men). And I’m looking to be the first,” he said.

Aside from his five straight defenses at 147 pounds, Crawford was also a champion at 140 and 135 pounds.