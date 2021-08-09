Terence Hill honorary citizen of Pomponesco for “Don Camillo” – Corriere.it

the film

Thirty-eight years ago, the arrival of crew and cast to shoot the film was a real event in Pomponesco. To say, the production paid Casalese, a local football team, to lend the boys in the youth sector as extras: one million lire, which was used to build the team for the following season. In “Don Camillo”, the little pitch facing the embankment, hosted a quality rate never equaled: among others, on the pitch were Roberto Boninsegna and Carlo Ancelotti. During the ceremony, under the satisfied eyes of the mayor Giuseppe Baruffaldi, a child approached the actor to give him a drawing that portrays him dressed as a priest. “This is Don Matteo, not Don Camillo,” the little one said. Don Davide Barilli, the real parish priest of Pomponesco, smiled at the actor almost thanking him for having brought the category to the top on the big screen. Then, in an exchange of roles, the priest received the “blessing” from Terence Hill himself, who added: “I remember how Pomponesco was in 1983. I must say that now it is even more fascinating and well-kept, like his square” . It is no coincidence that we are talking about a country that has entered the Club of the most beautiful villages in Italy. Where Terence Hill has promised to return and where he has also been appointed ambassador of the luadèl, a typical bread-making product of this area and unique in Italy. “Maybe we will shoot another film, I would say that the location is suitable”. This time Terence Hill, as a new citizen, will not be able to be the landlord.