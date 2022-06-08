Teresa Palmer: “I have four children and I can’t even imagine that loss”

Dark Twin, the terrifying film by Taneli Mustonen, hits theaters this Thursday with Teresa Palmer and Steven Cree in central roles. The film tells how, after a tragic accident that claims the life of one of her twins, Rachel (Palmer) and her husband Anthony (Cree) move halfway around the world with their surviving son and hope. to build a new life. But as a good genre film, this idyllic beginning will end up building a sinister story where Rachel will be at the mercy of her memories, her impulses and her mind. Diario Hoy spoke with Palmer before the premiere to find out more details about the proposal.

When did you know you wanted to be an actress?

—I think at eight, when I saw Alfonso Cuarón’s film La princesita, and particularly behind the scenes. Do you remember when DVDs came with a bonus that showed the back of the movies? I remember seeing it, the cameras, the actress, thinking: “What a dream!”. It was my favorite movie, I wanted to be like Liesel Matthews, the actress who played Sara Crewe, the main character, who I think was born a year before me, so she was almost the same age; and I told my mom that she wanted to be an actress, that she had to take me to study acting, and that’s how it all started.

—And from that dream in Australia to starring in Hollywood, how was the process?

“It was magical, a dream. I knew that my only job was going to be acting, that I was going to have children, yes, but that I was going to be an actress. I knew this was going to be my plan and I started working on being better on camera, without doing much. Then I started auditioning, I got a big break in A Summer for Life as the opposite actress to Daniel Radcliffe and that’s how it was. I went to the United States, got an agent and it all started.

How do you choose your roles? Do you think about your family?

—Yes, if we have to move; I have four children of various ages and we are always together, we find schools and friends for them. But it depends on the material, if it drives me to act, the character and the script are what move me. And in this case everything was going to be done in Australia, so it was ideal. I had seen Taneli’s previous work, it had impressed me, so everything was given so that he could do it.

—What was the main challenge of embodying Rachel?

—The subject is a woman whose son dies. It was very hard for me and it is strong to empathize with her, that horrible aspect was the most difficult. I have four children, I love them so much and I can’t even imagine that loss. In fact, she came home, she was with the children, I didn’t obsess over the subject, I thought “this will never happen to me, never”, I put those thoughts and feelings aside. I met a mother on Instagram who lost her son, I read a lot about it and it is so profound how she was able to help others in the same situation. It was very inspiring, but very tiresome for three months to imagine and explore the human psyche in that situation.

—You were pregnant during the filming, how did you manage everything?

—Yes, I was three months pregnant at the beginning of the film and ended up at five. It was funny because she was born very happy. Nothing is seen in the film, we try to hide it. At the end of the day I tried to take a bath, caress my belly, I changed the energy. It was very delicate being with so many emotions that she tried not to transfer to her. Everything shook me.

—The film talks about a mother, her loss, but also about madness. How did you connect with that part of the story that also brings the subject to large audiences?

—Mental health is something with which I am connected, because in my family I have had several associated cases, I have treated them all my life, each one with its particularities. Rachel is a survivor, trying to survive and I love that about the character, and that’s what interested me. The character has many “colors” and I tried to explore them, knowing that one day she can lose her mind and that others she is very clear, which offers the opportunity for the viewers to imagine what is true and what is a lie.

—Of all the characters you’ve played to date, which one did you like the most?

—My favorite character is the one I played in The Berlin Syndrome, directed by Cate Shortland, who recently directed Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow. I loved that character, it was the role of my life.