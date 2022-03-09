Teresa Perales: “I have had more difficulties because I have a disability than because I am a woman”

Women have a lot to say, in society and in sports. They were the great protagonists of the first ‘Day of women, sport and entrepreneurship’, organized by FUNDAL and with the support of the Alcobendas City Council and AVATEL. Throughout two round tables, topics as different as barriers, prejudices, visibility or resilience were touched upon. Problems and solutions, seasoned with anecdotes from the different Speakers, among whom were the swimmer and Princess of Asturias Award for Sport, Teresa Perales; the rally driver, Mónica Plaza; the AS journalist, Carmen Colino; the executive director of the Real Madrid University School, Marisa Sáenz; the model and ambassador of Moraleja Green, Malena Costa; the director of Sabadell Alcobendas, Amaya Díaz de Greñu; the general director of sports of the Alcobendas City Council and president of the Circle of Sports Managers of Madrid, Milagros Díaz and the director of FUNDAL, Mayte Pinto.

“We want to be one more loudspeaker. We women have a lot to say”, opened Mayte Pinto, before Carmen Colino broke the ice and denounced some of the obstacles that athletes encounter: “We did a special for 8M and Virginia Torrecilla said that on social networks they called her bald because of the chemo, Amaya Valdemoro also felt that hatred, Eva Moral heard comments like: ‘What a pity’, for having a disability…”. That was when Teresa Perales took over: “Having a disability has caused me more difficulties than being a woman. Eva Moral recently published that she is going to be a mother. When I got pregnant more than twelve years ago and started to gain weight, they told me if I had stopped training. There are concepts that are difficult for people to understand: I can work, have a family, be an athlete… The important thing is how I do it and it is wanting. There are many things to overcome and being a woman has made me more stubborn”.

Precisely about motherhood, he also spoke Malena Costa: “I have had two children and I had to take a break because of my modeling profession. The woman changes her life more. To go back to work I had to recover, get in shape, be in my measurements… Having children is wonderful, but it slows you down. In my sector it is not so easy. Sport is my lifestyle, it helps me de-stress and I need it. Reconciling is not easy, but you have to organize yourself”. What’s more, Marisa Sáenz influenced that idea: “They run on a smooth track and we jump over fences. After becoming mothers, we have a master’s degree in time management, conflict resolution… in resilience!”

The data sheds light on other aspects, such as the low female presence in federated sport. “The federated competition of women in percentage is maintained, but not in leisure and health where it is equal. We must give visibility and try to get women closer to command posts. We must give more presence to the field of management, which is 20%”, commented Milagros Díaz, to which Amaya Díaz de Greñu pointed out: “When they give us an opportunity, we are thankful… and we have to believe it more. Feeling that we deserve it. The new generations come with a different attitude”.

The world of motorsports has always been traditionally for men, there it moves Monica Plaza. “I am the only girl, of the 44 people that make up my Dakar group. I have to manage everyone, I have 43 children here. It is a sport with difficult access for everyone, but I am very forward. That is missing, self-confidence and normalizing it. Work is being done very well through the Federations and private companies to promote the female presence from grassroots sports. It will be seen in the long term, ”she ventured.

Teresa brought up another topic related to athletes: “That sometimes written and sometimes unwritten clause of not getting pregnant to sign for a team or to sign an advertising contract. It should be abolished, but it still exists, also in sponsorships. Athletes deal with injuries and we know that overnight everything ends. If you don’t go to a big event, you run out of medals, you stay out of the ADOP plan… I appeal to companies. What is public can be used for other things in sports, science, culture…”. There, Milagros added: “If we like to brag about our athletes, we will have to help them.”

There is little female presence in positions of power in companies, few women’s licenses… Something that is also reflected in sports journalism. “When we open the scholarships in the summer, not even 10% of those who apply are women. It also happens in the Masters. We are capable and they put a stopper on us”, said Carmen. Empowered women are ‘rare birds’ in some places, as Monica narrated (“In Saudi Arabia we couldn’t wear pants or short sleeves, we couldn’t show affection or affection… and then the men who came to see us only wanted selfies with the girls” ) and our colleague from AS (“We went to cover a Real Madrid European Cup match in Turkey and three women were covering the previous one. As we sat down, all the televisions recorded us… Well, we left opening the news!”).

The next World Cup will be held in Qatar. And to the question, do you have to be? Unanimity. “The repercussion of holding large events in non-democratic countries or with societies that are not so respectful of all rights has been seen. I was in China and there was a change, a greater awareness and respect for people with disabilities thanks to that. Qatar? You have to force, give in a little to achieve something greater”, concluded Teresa.