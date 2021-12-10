Terim forces Sarri to the knockout stages of the Europa League

Both already qualified, Lazio And Galatasaray they played for the first place of the group E of the Europa League valid for the direct passage to the second round, without the extra round of the play-offs. The guests started ahead in the standings and Sarri he had only one option: to win. Instead it’s over 0-0 , with the Biancocelesti too shy in front of the defensive game but of pure competitive spirit dictated to his team by the expert Terim . The few opportunities built by the hosts were not aimed at the best and not facilitated by a bit of luck. The script did not change with the entry of Lazzari, Felipe Anderson, Luis Alberto and Cataldi who did not bring the hoped-for ideas and energy. The inspired Zaccagni he remained like this to preach in the desert as the minutes passed and the second place became certainty. Lazio thus wasted a great opportunity and condemned themselves to the round of 32 of the Europa League.

Luiz Felipe saves Lazio, Immobile wastes

In the first minutes of the match the guest attacker Diagne creates some headaches for the biancoceleste rearguard, but the scoring opportunities are a mirage on both sides. At 10 ‘ Luiz Felipe becomes the first yellow card of the game for a too rough intervention on the aforementioned Diagne. The referee equalized the account of the yellow cards at 17 ‘, sanctioning Akturkoglu after a ram trimmed ad Unripe. Apart from a good initiative by Zaccagni and some corners not exploited Lazio creates little, as well as the opponents. The chills are all in the final of the first half: the Turks touch the goal with a poisonous corner kick and aimed at the goal but promptly rejected by Luiz Felipe And Property he wastes a good chance by shooting high from the heart of the area.

Lazio does not break through the Turkish wall

The hosts return to the field after the interval with determination, but still few ideas; moreover the Galatasaray closes well, waiting for the right moment to strike on the counterattack, as in the 61st minute, when Diagne he hits dangerously with his head. Sarri understands that it is time to send new forces into the field: they enter Lazzari And Felipe Anderson for Hysaj and Pedro. A few minutes later, after another vain attempt to Property, they also enter Luis Alberto and Cataldi instead of Basic and Leiva. The substitute Bayram he is noted for a double foul first on Lazzari and then on Cataldi which costs him a yellow card. Meanwhile, time passes and Lazio increases the pace, but at the same time Galatasaray increases the fouls: in the 84th minute they are also booked Kilinc. Two minutes later Luis Alberto the ball is found right at the edge of the area, but it is pressed and kicks badly. The siege of the final minutes and five minutes of recovery does not bring the hoped-for twist and so the final 0-0 is certified by the triple whistle, together with the play-offs that Sarri’s team will have to face to reach the round of 16.

LAZIO-GALATASARAY 0-0: STATISTICS AND TABLE