Terminations and entry into the service of general practitioners in the province of Siena

The ASL Toscana Sud Est communicates the latest news regarding general practitioners in the province of Siena, resulting from terminations and entry into service.

Doctor Raffaello Marelli, general practitioner in the Asciano and Rapolano Terme areas, will cease on January 28, with clinics in Asciano and Rapolano Terme. His clients will have to make another choice.

Doctor Francesca Comparone, general practitioner in the Asciano and Rapolano Terme areas, with main clinic in Asciano and secondary in Rapolano Terme, will enter service on 1 February.

We recall that on 10 January Dr. Anna Maria Fruttuoso, in the Siena and Monteriggioni area, with a clinic in Siena left her post. His clients have to make another choice.

For all those who have to make a new choice, the list of doctors and clinic hours can be consulted at https://www.uslsudest.toscana.it/cosa-fare-per/s Scelere-il-medico-o- the-pediatrician / hours-clinics-doctors-and-family-pediatricians

Here are the possibilities to make the choice of your doctor.

– Online choice, if you have a Spid code or Pin code of your health card: at the link https://www.uslsudest.toscana.it/servizi-on-line (consult the “Guide to the online doctor choice service” )

– https://www.regione.toscana.it/-/toscana-salute

or:

– by filling out the online form on the page https://www.uslsudest.toscana.it/cosa-fare-per/sparmiere-il-medico-o-il-pediatra

– by phone: at 0564-483777, from Monday to Friday, 9-13.30, Tuesday and Thursday also 14-15